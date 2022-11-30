Rain delays conversion of downtown Winston-Salem streets

Overnight rains delayed the planned conversion of sections of First and Second streets to two-way traffic Tuesday night, but City officials say they’ll try again Wednesday night.
The two-way conversion affects First Street between Spruce Street and Peters Creek Parkway, and Second Street from the parkway to Broad Street.
More sections of Second Street will open to two-way traffic after Jan. 1.
336-727-7369
Wes Young
