 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rain delays conversion of downtown Winston-Salem streets

  • 0

Overnight rains delayed the planned conversion of sections of First and Second streets to two-way traffic Tuesday night, but City officials say they’ll try again Wednesday night.

The two-way conversion affects First Street between Spruce Street and Peters Creek Parkway, and Second Street from the parkway to Broad Street.

More sections of Second Street will open to two-way traffic after Jan. 1.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb protests, some COVID measures adjusted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert