WILKESBORO — The magical moments at MerleFest have always happened on the biggest and smallest of stages.

On Friday, day two of the four-day roots music festival at Wilkes Community College, they happened within just a few minutes of each other.

There was Miko Marks on the main Watson Stage, in the heart of Appalachia, singing "Trouble" in honor of Civil Rights pioneer John Lewis. Not far, on the Little Pickers Stage, 14-year-old Wyatt Ellis, a mandolin whiz kid, paid homage to festival founder Doc Watson, with a crackling version of "Tennessee Stud." Just a soggy field away, under the tent of the Old Time Pickin' Place, 10-year-old Parker Thomas stepped into a welcoming circle of his elders and strummed along on guitar during "Cluck Old Hen."

Holding a cup of boiled peanuts, an Atlanta Braves ball cap atop his head, Parker beamed afterward.

“It feels amazing,” the fifth-grader from Summerville, Ga., said about joining the jam circle at his first MerleFest.

Parker was set to join some other youngsters in an Acoustic Kids set on Friday evening.

He planned to stick around for the Avett Brothers, Friday’s headliners and one of Parker’s favorite bands.

Though rain doused the grounds on Thursday, turning portions of the campus into a muddy mess, the weather kept on the sunny side until about 4 p.m., Friday, when the threat of high winds and hail forced organizers to halt the music and ask attendees to seek shelter.

Now in its 35th year, MerleFest started as a tribute to Watson’s late son, Merle, who died in a tractor accident. This weekend’s highlights include a tribute jam marking the 100th anniversary of Doc Watson’s birth, and headlining sets from Maren Morris and Tanya Tucker. Nickel Creek, which was set to close the festival, had to cancel its performance.

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs, a hard-driving band from Bozeman, Mt., that blends bluegrass with the energy of rock, kicked off Friday with a rollicking set.

“That’s it boys. I’m drinkin’ corn whiskey tonight,” the band's guitarist and vocalist Josh Moore sang from his song “Bootleg,” into a surrounding countryside once rich with bootleggers.

Moore, a native of Hendersonville, said his band is just beginning to tour the Midwest and South after years of building its name in the West.

“Once we got the call that we got into MerleFest, we were ecstatic,” said Moore, a graduate of Western Carolina. “It was at the top of our to-do list.”

Mike Kelley, who plans to stay throughout the weekend, was scanning his program, marking off the acts he wanted to see, before Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs began their set.

A self-described “crummy guitarist,” Kelley said his love of both Doc and Merle Watson brought him to MerleFest. He’s also a big fan of the late John Prine, whose son, Tommy, is performing Saturday.

As Marks belted her brand of bluesy Southern Rock around noon, Mitch Anscher planted his roots for the day not far from the Watson Stage.

A Chapel Hill resident, Anscher has a four-day pass, so he’s in it for the long haul. He sat through a downpour on Thursday to see Little Feat and, and, rain or shine, he planned to stay for the Avett Brothers, who were scheduled to start at 9 p.m., Friday.

“It’s the quality of the music, and the diversity of the music,” Anscher said of his love for MerleFest.

MerleFest is the first of two huge events for Wilkes County. In three weeks, NASCAR will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996. The All-Star race will be May 21 and is expected to draw 80,000 people, roughly the same number as MerleFest.

“It’s like we’ve been chugging uphill and now we’re at the top of the rollercoaster and we’re about to snowball,” said Thomas Salley, the director of the Wilkes County Tourism Development Authority. “We’re seeing some real big things happen.”

PHOTOS: MerleFest 2023