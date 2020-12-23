 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rain, possibly thunderstorms in Triad forecast for Christmas Eve; sunny and cold on Christmas Day
0 comments

Rain, possibly thunderstorms in Triad forecast for Christmas Eve; sunny and cold on Christmas Day

{{featured_button_text}}

Rain and possibly thunderstorms will come to the Triad on Thursday, but the weather will be mostly sunny and cold on Christmas Day in Forsyth and Guilford counties, forecasters say.

A strong cold front and a high-pressure system off the Carolinas' coast will bring southernly winds and moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. Those conditions will produce Thursday's rain over much of the East Coast, said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain in Forsyth County with a high temperature near 60 degrees. Wind speeds will range from 7 mph to 17 mph with gusts as high as high as 37 mph. For Thursday night, there is a 90% chance of rain in Winston-Salem with an expected low around 26 degrees.

Thursday's total rainfall will be around 1.75 inches, Luchetti said.

The cold front will hold down temperatures Friday in Winston-Salem with the forecast calling for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 33 degrees. Wind-chill values will as low as 17 degrees. Wind speeds will range 10 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

"There will be no white Christmas," Luchetti said.

Friday night's forecast calls mostly clear skies with a low temperature around 17 degrees with winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News