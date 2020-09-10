The finance committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board of education tabled a recommendation Tuesday to give substantial pay raises to the some of the highest paid employees in the district.
Under the proposed salary schedule, the starting pay would jump as much as $30,000 for such positions as deputy superintendent (up to $165,000) and general counsel (up to $150,000); and $20,000 for the assistant superintendent, chief academic officer, chief financial officer and chief human resource officer. The proposed starting salary for those positions would be $140,000.
Discussion of the new salary structure was lumped in with a recommendation for a 3% bonus for classified employees, which include bus drivers and cafeteria workers; and a $2,000 supplement for teachers.
Superintendent Angela Hairston said executive salaries need to be adjusted for the district to recruit and retain talent. Salaries for many of the district's highest paid positions lag behind other districts including Guilford, Union and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, she said.
Four principals in the district make more money than the deputy superintendent, Tricia McManus, who was hired last year at a salary of $144,000; 10 have a higher salary than assistant superintendent Darrell Walker; and 17 have a higher salary than the district's five area superintendents.
That salary structure makes it hard to entice principals to take jobs in central office, Hairston said.
"We have allowed salaries to get way out of range," Hairston said. "You have principals making $159,000 and a principal supervisor making $115,000. It looks incredibly out of order, but we allowed it get out of order because we didn't want to have those tough conversations, so it gets further behind next year and the next year. When we started to look at the fact that we couldn't recruit principals, we looked at principal salaries. Who would want to take a $30,000 pay cut to supervise other principals?"
Several board of education members questioned the need to push through the executive raises when the district is still trying to come up with a new salary schedule for classified employees. The 3% bonus that classified employees will get in late November is serving as a sort of bridge until the new schedule is completed. It is expected to be completed some time this year. The school district hired a consulting firm earlier this year to help it come with a compensation system aimed at classified employees.
Voters passed a quarter-cent sales tax in March that is earmarked to boost the supplement pay of teachers. Backers of that campaign, including Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Educators Association, said boosting the pay of classified employees should be a priority for the district.
Board member Marilyn Parker said she was hesitant to approve restructured salaries in a piecemeal fashion, with executive salaries getting an overhaul before classified employees.
"If we're going to do a whole restructuring, let's take the bull by the horns. When we know how much savings we have then we can look at something that is equitable across all lines," she said.
Restructuring the salaries together would ensure that some employees are not left behind, Parker said.
"And I don't think that's fair," she said.
Other board members agreed.
"It troubles me deeply that those struggling to meet basic needs are told to wait and those who have resources to really meet their needs are put as a priority, and that just troubles me to the core," Elisabeth Motsinger said. "I don't feel like we have come up with something that really addresses our district as a whole."
Board members asked Hairston if the district had trouble filling executive positions.
"I want to tell you a lot of them only agreed to come because I ask them to come and take these positions. I had to really talk them into coming," she said. "And I wish I could talk my principals into coming but our salaries are not structured as such."
The motion to table the discussion passed unanimously.
