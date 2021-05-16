Rally at busy Winston-Salem intersection draws attention to Gaza airstrikes

Nearly 60 Palestinian children have died from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since the latest round of violence erupted last month.
Lynn Zitawi was thinking of those children on Sunday as she stood on a sidewalk along Hanes Mall Boulevard, microphone in hand, leading a chant, "1, 2, 3, 4, killing babies no more."
Overcome with emotion, Zitawi was unable to continue and had to pass the mic to a friend, who continued the chants calling for Israel to end airstrikes that have killed 188 Palestinians, including 42 on Sunday.
"These are not just numbers," Zitawi said of the children who have died.
Zitawi and about 100 pro-Palestine supporters gathered at one of the city's busiest intersections, Hanes Mall Boulevard and Stratford Road, for a spirited rally that included speeches, chants, flag-waving and lots of horn-honking from passing motorists.
Organized by Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem, the rally was one of several around the world in support of Gaza, where most of the airstrikes have been directed.
Zitawi, a Greensboro resident who has family living in Palestine, said she was heartened by the turnout in Winston-Salem. About 1,000 people marched for the same cause in Raleigh on Saturday.
"Any turnout we can get in the small cities is big for us," she said.
Tony Ndege of Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem said the cause of Palestinians and African-Americans has similarities, and it felt natural for his organization to align with local supporters of Palestine.
Both groups have been marginalized, oppressed and impacted by colonialization.
"If we think we have to focus just on our own struggle and not come together, that's how we're defeated," Ndege said.
Hours before the rally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli's in a televised address that the attacks were continuing at "full-force" and would "take time." Israel "wants to levy a heavy price" on the Hamas militant group, he said, flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, in a show of unity. Hamas is the militant group that controls Gaza. It has launched its own rockets toward civilian areas in Israel.
Protesters Sunday were critical of Israel, calling it a terrorist state that has committed genocide against Palestinians.
"God-Willing, there will be some change in the world," said Mahmood Risheq of High Point.
Baker Zitawi, Lynn's brother, held one end of the Palestinian flag during the 90-minute protest.
"My biggest goal is raising awareness," he said. "This is a time when people are becoming more aware of injustice."
336-727-7420