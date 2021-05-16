Rally at busy Winston-Salem intersection draws attention to Gaza airstrikes

Nearly 60 Palestinian children have died from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since the latest round of violence erupted last month.

Lynn Zitawi was thinking of those children on Sunday as she stood on a sidewalk along Hanes Mall Boulevard, microphone in hand, leading a chant, "1, 2, 3, 4, killing babies no more."

Overcome with emotion, Zitawi was unable to continue and had to pass the mic to a friend, who continued the chants calling for Israel to end airstrikes that have killed 188 Palestinians, including 42 on Sunday.

"These are not just numbers," Zitawi said of the children who have died.

Zitawi and about 100 pro-Palestine supporters gathered at one of the city's busiest intersections, Hanes Mall Boulevard and Stratford Road, for a spirited rally that included speeches, chants, flag-waving and lots of horn-honking from passing motorists.

Organized by Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem, the rally was one of several around the world in support of Gaza, where most of the airstrikes have been directed.

Zitawi, a Greensboro resident who has family living in Palestine, said she was heartened by the turnout in Winston-Salem. About 1,000 people marched for the same cause in Raleigh on Saturday.

