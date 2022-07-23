 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ramp and lane closures set for I-40 bridge and pavement rehabilitation

Lane and ramp closures are coming early this week as part of an ongoing project to improve the pavement and bridges along Interstate 40 in Forsyth County.

*From 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday: Two of the three lanes of I-40 west will be closed from the bridge over Salem Creek to Hanes Mall Boulevard; two of the three lanes of I-40 east will be closed from Westgate Center Drive to Peters Creek Parkway.

*Starting 9 p.m. Sunday: The exit ramp from I-40 east to Stratford Road and the ramp from Stratford Road to I-40 east will be closed for a few hours with signed detours; after those closures, the ramp from Hanes Mall Boulevard to I-40 east is scheduled to be closed for several hours starting about 11 p.m.

*From 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday: Two of the three lanes of I-40 west will be closed from the bridge over Salem Creek to Hanes Mall Boulevard; two of the three lanes of I-40 east will be closed from the bridge over Salem Creek to U.S. 52; the exit loop from U.S. 421 north to I-40 east will be closed with a signed detour using Peace Haven Road; and the right lane of the exit from U.S. 421 south to I-40 east, starting just past Jonestown Road will be closed.

*From 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday: The ramp from Peters Creek Parkway to I-40 west is scheduled to be closed with a signed detour. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

