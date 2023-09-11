A 47-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of a 77-year-old woman, police said.

Officers went to the Shabbytiques retail store at 831 Reynolda Road about 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault.

Investigators were told that a man had entered the business shortly after it opened, threatened an employee with a hammer and forced her to have intercourse.

Several patrol cars and a K9 team with the Winston-Salem Police Department spread out in an area near the eastern edge of Reynolds Park and the West End neighborhood.

The suspect, Bryon Shane Martin, was located a short distance away on Canal Street less than two hours after police were called.

“The victim and suspect were not known to one another - this was a random act of violence,” police said in a news release.

Detectives spent part of the afternoon gathering video surveillance from nearby businesses for potential use as evidence.

Police encouraged homeowners to register home-security cameras with the city’s Real Time Crime Center. Access to home cameras, as well as those outside businesses and stores, can help investigators gather leads and make arrests faster.

“Because of the actions of our community members and cooperation, we solved this investigation quickly,” the police department wrote.