Random encounter leads to outpouring of support for man who refused to leave his dog

To her surprise, the message was seen and Parks called the phone number Wood had left. She learned the area where he camped, his ailments and the challenges of finding a place for them both.

But before Wood could go in person to get Parks, she tested positive for COVID-19 and got stuck in quarantine. (Is there anything COVID hasn't wrecked?)

Rather than wait, she phoned Debbie Garner, a fellow dog-rescue volunteer, and asked for help. It was not a hard sell.

Garner tried the cell number Parks had provided and rang. He’d moved into a friend’s garage for a few days, and was harder to find. Still, he answered a call from a number that he didn’t recognize. She confirmed the news that a room indeed had been paid for and said she’d be by to pick him and Duchess up straight away.

“He was excited,” Garner said. “Before he could hang up I heard him say ‘Duchess, we’re going to get warm and Daddy’s going to get a shower.’”

Parks figured the offer was for a day or two. But it had turned into much more than a temporary shelter.