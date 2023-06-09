I had a great response to my previous two columns on ageism — challenges that older workers face as they seek employment.

Today and in my next column I’ll address a perhaps less expected form of ageism: challenges that entry-level and younger workers face in their search efforts.

How can you get hired when even entry-level jobs ask for at least one to three years of experience? This is a long-running frustration for people who are just beginning their careers. While it’s still an issue, it’s not as prevalent a challenge today due to our economy and the difficulties employers have in hiring and retaining workers.

Employers often load up job openings with wish-list items, including education, specific skills or overall years of experience. Don’t be discouraged. Apply anyway. Especially if you have the desired education and most of the requested skills.

Entry-level jobs should truly be that — no experience necessary. But that’s another topic. Suffice it to say, employers are looking for someone at the lower end of the wage and experience scale.

While it’s fine to have your resume and application on file with an employer, ideally you’ll want to have someone advocate on your behalf. Maybe it’s a friend at that company, a friend of a friend, an alum of your university or someone who knows you and who has some level of connection with that employer.

Don’t have a network? Use LinkedIn to establish one, but do so professionally and with purpose.

How do you know what you really want to do? Don’t be too hard on yourself. Unlike past generations, you’ll likely change industries and job functions numerous times, acquiring new skills and experiences with each role.

While you’re building your network, talk with people performing jobs that you think may be interesting. Ask them what skills are necessary, how they got into the field, growth potential and other questions that come to mind.

Skills and personality assessments can also help give a sense of career paths that others like you have tended to pursue.

Visit www.onetonline.org (a site from the U.S. Department of Labor) for a glimpse into the duties of various jobs, educational requirements and necessary skills. Armed with the website’s information and your personal conversations, you should have a good sense of not only if you can do the job, but also why you want it.

Hopefully, you’ve landed the interview.

Next time I’ll address common employer concerns entry-level and young workers may face during an interview and tips for addressing those biases.