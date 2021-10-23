Randy Wooden: Do’s and don’ts of telephone etiquette

While COVID has ushered in the era of virtual meetings, we still rely on our phones for more than just texting, playing games and watching videos.
Yes, the phone. You know … the thing we used to have hanging on the wall in our kitchen. Rotary dial, then push button, then mobile. We still use it every day for voice communication.
Sadly, too often I encounter people failing to do simple things to make a great impression. So, whether you’re a job hunter or not, your phone game isn’t where it needs to be if you’re making these mistakes. Let’s take a look.
You call, but they don’t answer. Don’t just hang up during their outgoing greeting. Leave a message. Remember, often people won’t answer the call unless your number is in their phone’s contact list. They’ll likely never answer it and certainly won’t be happy if they receive repeated calls from a number they don’t recognize.
The message you leave. If it’s one cell number to another, you wouldn’t have to leave your cell number, since they can hit redial on their cell. Today’s column is more about business. You’re likely calling their office number and they may have a string of voice messages behind that flashing red light.
Be sure to clearly state your first and last name, perhaps repeating it and/or spelling it if it’s difficult to understand. Briefly state the nature of your call and wrap up with stating your phone number. Repeat your number and slow down as you’re speaking. It’s very frustrating for employers to have to replay a voice message to decipher a name or phone number. Be sure your tone of voice is pleasant and professional.
Your phone’s outgoing greeting. First of all, make sure you’ve set up your voicemail and, once you do, you don’t let it fill up. How frustrating when someone calls a phone, only to hear, “This user has not set up a mailbox.” Or, “The mailbox is full.”
Don’t use the automated greeting. A caller would prefer not to hear, “You’ve reached 555-555-1212. Please leave your message after the tone.” Make sure your greeting is in your voice. Sound pleasant, professional and make it brief. Your greeting should mention your name, prompt them to leave a message and end with your promise to return their call.
If you’re a job seeker and an employer is calling you to arrange an interview, your outgoing greeting is likely the first chance for them to hear your voice. Wouldn’t it be better to make a good impression?
And, when you think about it, what if the employer had keyed in your number incorrectly? If all they get is the automated greeting, they’ll likely leave a message — for the wrong person!
One last tip. Call your cell phone from another phone. Listen to your greeting. Do you sound friendly and professional? Is there a long silent gap either before you begin speaking or after you’ve finished? If so, re-record until you get it right.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and Director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job-search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.