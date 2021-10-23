Randy Wooden: Do’s and don’ts of telephone etiquette

While COVID has ushered in the era of virtual meetings, we still rely on our phones for more than just texting, playing games and watching videos.

Yes, the phone. You know … the thing we used to have hanging on the wall in our kitchen. Rotary dial, then push button, then mobile. We still use it every day for voice communication.

Sadly, too often I encounter people failing to do simple things to make a great impression. So, whether you’re a job hunter or not, your phone game isn’t where it needs to be if you’re making these mistakes. Let’s take a look.

You call, but they don’t answer. Don’t just hang up during their outgoing greeting. Leave a message. Remember, often people won’t answer the call unless your number is in their phone’s contact list. They’ll likely never answer it and certainly won’t be happy if they receive repeated calls from a number they don’t recognize.

The message you leave. If it’s one cell number to another, you wouldn’t have to leave your cell number, since they can hit redial on their cell. Today’s column is more about business. You’re likely calling their office number and they may have a string of voice messages behind that flashing red light.