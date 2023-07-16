Ever been fired? Terminated? Let go?

How about downsized, rightsized, laid off or been a part of a reduction in force?

Regardless of what they call it, you’ve been told your services are no longer required and it’s time to look for a new job.

As you search for work, job applications and interviewers will want to know your reasons for leaving previous jobs.

Let’s explore some possible explanations. Foremost, don’t lie. If you were let go, acknowledge it both on your application and during an interview.

Remember, you’re not in a court of law and sworn to tell the whole truth. Reveal just enough information to address the question without venting or throwing your past employer under the bus.

Here are several possible explanations for why you’re no longer with your former employer. Do any of these scenarios fit your situation?

My employer went out of business.

Corporate decided to eliminate my department.

There was a duplication of roles, so mine was eliminated.

New management came in and brought their own people.

My employer moved our work location to another city. They offered to transfer me, but I chose not to relocate.

My employer’s business needs changed.

All the above explanations cast the proverbial “blame” on anyone but yourself. But what if none of those apply to your situation? What if you — your actions or inactions — are to blame for being let go?

Maybe you displayed a poor work attitude or had a conflict with your manager. Or worse, you violated company policies or had legal issues, such as stealing, fighting or drug use.

I’m no attorney. Employment law can be complicated, so I’d suggest you consult with legal counsel to understand what you should and shouldn’t say and to know what your past employer is lawfully able to reveal about your time there.

The statements above are examples of how to answer the “Why aren’t you there anymore?” question in an interview.

When asked that question on a job application, be truthful — but also elaborate if there’s a section where you can do so. Explain very briefly and say that you can discuss the situation in more detail during an interview.

While your written explanation might not get you over the hump, at least you’ll have been truthful. And, ultimately, that’s paramount. We’ve all made decisions or acted in ways we’ve later regretted. Some employers won’t look past that, but many will.