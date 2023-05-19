Ageism exists to varying degrees throughout our culture.

Despite age discrimination being illegal, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard older workers say that they feel as though their age worked against them during the hiring process.

While we can’t change our age, we can work to overcome an employer’s bias by understanding common concerns and addressing them.

Let’s explore several of them:

• Being overqualified. This is by far an employer’s most common concern, in large part because it involves two components. First, your years of experience mean you may not be sufficiently challenged and could easily become bored. Second, your compensation expectations may exceed what they’re willing to pay.

Employers don’t have unlimited salary latitude. They identify a position for hire and determine the experience level and associated salary range necessary to fill the role.

When you walk in with more experience than required, they likely won't know what you’ll seek if hired.

• Think value. Create value in their eyes by demonstrating how your prior experience, skills and attitude can help you not only hit the ground running, but also can be of benefit to others as a mentor. After all, we’re in a generationally diverse work environment.

The compensation issue can be challenging. They could see you as a flight risk, perhaps taking their job only until you can find something that pays better.

Here’s where you need to tell them your “why” for the job. Maybe you’re seeking a career change and realize you’ll need to take a step back. Maybe you’re at a financial place in life where you don’t need or want to continue to climb the corporate ladder. Regardless, be prepared to allay their concerns.

Acknowledge their pay range as competitive. Your hope is, again, creating value. If they can land someone with great skills at a lower price point than they’d otherwise expect, you could be their ideal candidate.

• Technology. Will older workers bring the necessary technical skills?

Here’s where being a lifelong learner comes in handy. In my role, for example, I need to stay current with the latest hiring trends and processes. What about your field? Use examples to demonstrate how you’ve remained current with technology relevant to your work.

• Too set in your ways. We’re creatures of habit. Employers wonder how receptive you might be to new methods. All your experience and wisdom can lead someone to think you have it all figured out.

Discuss how you’ve grown over the years. What you may have known to be true back when may not be today’s reality. Speak to how your experience can bring perspective, but not in a dogmatic way. You’re open to collaboration and new ideas.

• Intimidation. This ties back into concerns about being overqualified. A younger manager might worry that they’ll have a difficult time supervising you — or that you could take their job.

Revert to your “why” explanation about being a team contributor. In the past, you probably worked with people who were older than you, so share how that worked out. If you’ve previously had a manager younger than you, speak to that dynamic.

How long will you stay? Gone are the days when someone works their entire career for one company. You’ll stay as long as you’re adding value and they’re pleased with your contribution. Restate your interest in the role.

Finally, avoid sounding defensive or combative. Acknowledge the employer’s questions or concerns as being valid. Reassure them as best you can why you’re a fit for the role and why you want it.