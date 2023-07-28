As a job candidate, have you ever been asked to discuss your biggest accomplishment? Or perhaps an employer has asked a question like this: “Tell me about a time when you … ."

In either case, it’s wise to practice your answers. It might be helpful to create a structured response, so let’s explore what that could look like.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the STAR method for answering job interview questions. That's short for situation, task, actions and result.

This is how it breaks down:

• Situation: Provide a short overview of the issue or challenge faced. It could be a personal challenge or one that your organization experienced.

• Task: Briefly describe your responsibilities in addressing that challenge. Simply having responsibilities doesn’t distinguish you from others.

• Actions: Here’s where you’ll go into detail regarding the specific actions you took, even if you were part of a team.

• Result: Take the opportunity to brag about yourself. After all, your actions led to a solution and helped your organization address a challenge. Ideally, quantify your answer with percentages, dollar amounts or other specifics.

Here’s an example of how the STAR method works. Let’s say you’re in sales and were assigned to take over a territory with steadily declining volume.

• Situation: Assigned a territory with declining sales.

• Task: Responsible for increasing sales in that territory.

• Actions: Personally called on each current and previous customer to understand what they thought about the company.

• Result: Increased sales volume by 20% in the first year and maintained annual double-digit sales growth for the past five years.

Interviewing can be daunting, especially when you’re nervous or unsure of how to present your answer. The STAR method has been around for many years. It works. Practice it, then try it during your next interview.

Let me know your results!