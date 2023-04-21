What does job security mean in today's unstable times?

In recent months, the economy and job market have seemed to present conflicting messages. On the one hand, there are still lots of companies eager to hire, and there are more available jobs than workers looking for employment.

On the other hand, large tech companies generate headlines for their massive layoffs. We see local firms cutting back or instituting hiring freezes as they prepare for the future. Inflation is high. Interest rates are up. Many economists point to a coming recession.

So, what can you do to protect yourself? Is there such a thing as job security?

In short, today’s job security lies in your ability to land on your feet. To reinvent yourself, if necessary. You create the security, not your employer.

Since no one can guarantee they’re safe in their current role, let’s look at some scenarios dealing with what may lie ahead, particularly if you do get laid off.

If you recently joined a new employer and are the last hired, don’t be shocked if you’re among the first to lose your job. That’s always a risk someone takes when jumping ship.

For longer-term employees, the best way to secure your position is to add value by learning new skills or obtaining certifications on an ongoing basis. Perhaps even learn to do different jobs within your company.

However, realize that an 11th-hour effort to upskill may come too late to convince your employer you’re indispensable if they don’t already perceive you that way. So, new training or education may not make a big difference at your current job, but it never hurts to try. Even if adding a new skill doesn’t save you from a layoff at your present company, it can make you more marketable to your next employer.

That’s your job security these days.

If you’ve been part of a previous downsizing, you probably realize the decision isn’t personal. Eliminating departments or offices is a high-level decision made by people who don’t necessarily have subjective opinions about the individuals involved.

Companies use multiple criteria for choosing who is laid off, including seniority, absenteeism, forced rankings, performance reviews and sales targets. Leaders are responsible for the overall results for their teams, so they will keep the “A-Team” players — especially those with highly specialized or hard-to-replace skills.

As I’ve said for many years, your job security these days depends on your ability to remain relevant and competitive. Aside from networking with others, this means being a lifelong learner: keeping up with the necessary skills and technology needed in your field or in perhaps a different field. Much like with exercise, you can’t expect overnight results. It’s a process and it’s something you can begin at any time.

Very few people remain with one employer their entire career. Your ability to stay relevant and competitive goes a long way in having job security in today’s market. Or in helping you decide you’re ready to strike out on your own and forgo corporate America.

It’s a big world with lots of options.