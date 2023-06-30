Tuesday is Independence Day, a time we celebrate our split from England in any number of ways. I’ll spend that evening watching fireworks after our local Winston-Salem Dash baseball game.

How will you celebrate the holiday? Barbecues, concerts, golf, swimming, boating, hiking and other activities come to mind.

Let’s pivot for a few minutes and look at the freedoms we enjoy as workers. A caveat: Employers differ in how they treat employees and in the way they respond to employee issues.

These past few years have brought about some big changes, not the least of which is the “Great Resignation” or the “Turnover Tsunami.” Companies still struggle to attract and retain workers. Beyond workers simply feeling free to leave one company for another, we’ve seen employers offering flexibility to work remotely full-time or on a hybrid basis. Workers have enjoyed that work/life balance, and many expect to keep those freedoms.

While we may take our current employee/employer situation for granted, pause a few moments to consider how things were in years past.

I think it’s safe to say unions have had a major role in our history. Unions pushed for the 40-hour work week, child labor laws, overtime regulations, safety standards and other workplace practices that we take for granted today. Collective bargaining has benefited millions as well. Where unions continue from here and how that plays out in our political and economic landscape remains to be seen.

Congress has passed laws regarding discrimination and workplace environments. In addition, the current administration is attempting to make non-compete agreements null and void, at least for the great majority of employees.

Gone are the days when a person works for one employer their entire career. We enjoy more workplace protections and freedom of movement than ever before.

How is that playing out in your career? Maybe you feel too comfortable. You know what’s expected of you, but don’t feel fulfilled, challenged, valued or happy. However, your situation isn’t bad enough to motivate you to look around.

Perhaps you really enjoy your work. You feel engaged, valued and excited to be at your best every day. Employers love this!

Or, you’ve pretty much checked out. You hate your job and can’t wait to leave for something better.

As an active job seeker, remember to not burn bridges along the way. Your next employer most likely will contact previous bosses. What will they say? Their responses may go a long way in determining whether you land your next gig.