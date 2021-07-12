Rap concert promoter sues Winston-Salem over canceled event.

A Kernersville music promoter is suing Winston-Salem for pulling the plug on a rap concert that was to take place July 31 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, after city officials said the show brought the potential for "violence and gang activity" during the concert.
Starr Entertainment LLC is suing Winston-Salem for breach of contract, claiming the promoter paid $189,000 in non-refundable deposits to secure artists for the event including Moneybagg Yo, Big Latto and Pooh Shiesty, among others.
The promoter wants the courts to issue a restraining order and an injunction that would force the city to allow the event to go on.
Starr says in its lawsuit that its representative, Derrick Monk, met with city officials on May 6 to talk about the event, and that Starr learned that the fairgrounds would be available for rent on July 31.
Starr and the city signed the lease agreement on June 9, but the promoter says the city required the promoter to have contracts in hand with the performing artists before the city would put the agreement in place.
The promotion company says it lined up the three musical acts and paid the non-refundable deposits, along with a $2,500 deposit to the city.
After that, the promoter said, it bought advertising spots on local radio, bought flyers, posters and other materials, posted promotional videos and paid a radio personality to promote and host the event.
The city posted the event on the fairgrounds website on June 11, according to the lawsuit, and began selling tickets. The agreement between the promoter and the city said the city would handle ticket sales.
The city notified Starr's attorney by letter on June 21 that the Winston-Salem Police Department had investigated each performer's background "and believes, based on publicly available information, that there exists a chance of violence and gang activity ... in connection with the planned concert."
The lawsuit includes a copy of the city's letter, which was also provided to the Journal by city officials.
The letter to the promoter said that the city would not host an event and would not let a private group host an event "if there is a risk of violence to attendees or to members of the general public."
Assistant city attorney John Lawson, who wrote the city's letter to the promoter, said in that letter that the city would cancel and refund any sold tickets and would refund the deposit Starr paid to the city.
On social media, some people were complaining that the rap concert was being canceled, while events such as country music performances and gun shows are still on the calendar. Some called it discriminatory against events that would draw Black audiences.
"This is the only rap show that is on the calendar for the fairgrounds at all this year," said Jessie Fontenot, the attorney for Starr. "The reasoning that the city is given ... is more of a generalized concern about gang violence. It is clear that the audience that shows up at country music shows and gun shows is different from the audience that is going to show up at the rap show. It is the rap show that is specifically targeted."
Fontenot said the city did refer to a specific incident during a Moneybagg Yo event in 2016, but that the artist has been to Winston-Salem since then to perform without any problems.
City Manager Lee Garrity said the city's attorney had told city staff to make no comment on the lawsuit to the media.
According to Starr's lawsuit, the promoter has staged many other successful events at the fairgrounds in previous years. As well, the lawsuit maintains that Roderick Gist of Starr met with city fairgrounds manager Robert Mulhearn on June 9, and that Mulhearn, before signing the agreement, told them he was familiar with the three headline artists.
In the lawsuit, Starr says that it presented the city with a proposal on June 22 to deal with the city's concerns, but that on the next day, city officials said they were still going to cancel the event.
According to the lawsuit, the city removed the event from its website on June 26.
The promoter says in its suit that it will harm its reputation with artists, managers, booking agents and media partners because of the cancellation, and that a booking agent told Starr it would likely not be able to book the three artists or any other artists for future events.
Starr said in its lawsuit that a preliminary injunction should be issued to force the city to hold the event and put it on the city fairground's website, or that Starr should be compensated for its losses.
336-727-7369