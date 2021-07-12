Rap concert promoter sues Winston-Salem over canceled event.

The city posted the event on the fairgrounds website on June 11, according to the lawsuit, and began selling tickets. The agreement between the promoter and the city said the city would handle ticket sales.

The city notified Starr's attorney by letter on June 21 that the Winston-Salem Police Department had investigated each performer's background "and believes, based on publicly available information, that there exists a chance of violence and gang activity ... in connection with the planned concert."

The lawsuit includes a copy of the city's letter, which was also provided to the Journal by city officials.

The letter to the promoter said that the city would not host an event and would not let a private group host an event "if there is a risk of violence to attendees or to members of the general public."

Assistant city attorney John Lawson, who wrote the city's letter to the promoter, said in that letter that the city would cancel and refund any sold tickets and would refund the deposit Starr paid to the city.

On social media, some people were complaining that the rap concert was being canceled, while events such as country music performances and gun shows are still on the calendar. Some called it discriminatory against events that would draw Black audiences.