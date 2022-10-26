Rapid breathing, 'scary' coughing. Cases of respiratory illness on the rise among children, medical professionals say.

Infectious diseases experts with the Triad's three largest health care systems are warning of significant increases in respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, in children infants to age 2.

RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children from infants to age 2, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The typical test involves a swap inside the nose.

Those typically include a runny nose, cough and low-grade fever that can be treated in many cases with pain relievers such as Tylenol or Motrin.

Although local infectious diseases experts say most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two, the illness can be severe for infants and the elderly.

Parents are cautioned to be watchful for symptoms, such as persistent cough that is interfering with sleep, labored breathing and lack of appetite.

They are advised to seek emergency care if an infant or child appears to be experiencing breathing difficulties during the night.

Novant Health Inc. said in a statement Wednesday that its hospitals, including in the Triad, "are seeing increased numbers of hospitalizations due to RSV and influenza-like illnesses" over the past 7 to 10 days.

"While we’re concerned these increases could impact our bed capacity, Novant Health has extensive surge planning in place and stands ready to activate, as needed.

"It’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that they should seek care when they need it."

Novant pediatrician Dr. Amra Zuzo said the system "is seeing a lot of complications related to RSV, the flu and other viruses that are occurring two to three weeks later."

Zuzo said that includes ear infections and pneumonia.

"Parents should look at their children's chest to make sure they are not breathing too fast ... which can be a symptom of fever if the breathing settles down after 30 minutes after taking Tylenol or Motrin," Zuzo said.

For breathing fast symptoms not resolved by taking Tylenol or Motrin, Zuzo said it's advisable to have your child evaluated, whether by their pediatrician during normal office hours, or at an urgent care or emergency department.

More severe cases of RSV can involve a child "making some weird noises in their breathing that are scary sounding," Zuzo said.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement it has "seen a substantial increase in children with RSV and respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19 in primary care and outpatient clinics and emergency departments throughout our health system."

“We are seeing more of these cases than we typically see in the early fall.

"In addition, an increasing number of children are being admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital as a result of infections caused by these viruses that are circulating in our communities."

Besides emergency departments, Baptist is recommending the use of urgent care clinics at 2005 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro and a 24/7 urgent care at 111 Gateway Center Dr. in Kernersville.

The News & Record reported Tuesday that Moses Cone Hospital's 22-bed pediatric unit has been filled most days recently, which between 80% to 90% of patients are there for treatment of RSV.

Some young patients continue to be cared for in the emergency room until a bed opens up in the children’s unit.

DHHS said Monday that “some North Carolina hospitals have been unable to accept transfers from other hospitals that are not part of their normal referral networks due to the high number of children with RSV and the limited number of pediatric intensive care unit beds.”

Novant said it "strongly encourages preventative measures, such as staying home if you are sick, maintaining good respiratory etiquette, such as washing your hands and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and most importantly, getting vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19 to best protect yourself and others."