Rays of light shine even in the grimmest of years

All the while, Freeman worked to establish trust in fearful immigrant communities and fight misinformation with hard data backed by science.

Some of that, no doubt, was due to the fact that she herself immigrated to this country from Nigeria and earned her pharmacy degree from Campbell University. Most of it, though, was simply because that’s just how she’s wired.

“I was working for my people,” she said.

So it came as no surprise that, once approval was granted for widespread use of monoclonal antibody treatments for those most at risk of severe consequences from COVID, Freeman once again made certain her patients were not left out.

She got trained on the administration of the antibodies through IVs and shots and adjusted pharmacy hours to better meet the needs of the working poor.

She and Mohamed Jalloh, another pharmacist at Southside, even do in-home visits when necessary.

Making house calls in 2021 to save lives of the underserved is worth celebrating.

