Rays of light shine even in the grimmest of years

Here we are nearing the rollover of another calendar in that joyous, celebratory place between Christmas and the New Year, staring down the barrel of a familiar news cycle seemingly locked in repeating loops of misery.
COVID-19 is again running wild, the omicron variation of late 2021 elbowing out delta, as overworked health-care workers gear up to care for waves of patients sure to fill wards and wings of overtaxed hospitals.
Sports and entertainment venues, welcome distractions, stepped up cancellations and postponements.
Perhaps worse, certainly closer to home, increasing homicides in Winston-Salem threaten to make 2021 the bloodiest year on record.
Taken together, it’s much too much. Enough to make the head spin and the stomach turn.
And yet, as we look back on a grim 2021 and ahead to a difficult 2022, a few individual beacons of hope and joy stand out.
Here are a handful presented as a small counterweight and proof positive that not all is lost.
‘Working for my people’
No question that COVID-19 has exacted a heavy toll on individuals and entire communities.
It’s worse in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods where family doctors, routine annual check-ups and preventative care are out-of-reach pipe dreams.
For pharmacist Ahunna Freeman, owner of the Southside Discount Pharmacy, that was simply unacceptable.
But instead of bellyaching or moaning, Freeman got busy in 2021 doing her bit for her patients — customers and neighbors who’ve come to rely on her and her partners as the primary point of contact for medical care and accurate information.
In early 2021, not long after vaccines for the masses began rolling out, Freeman took a leap of faith and waded into an ocean of paperwork to make certain that Southside had a share of the precious serum and developed an efficient means of distribution.
Even if that meant she wouldn’t get paid for weeks for administering hundreds of shots as the bureaucracy lurched into action.
“A lot (of patients) don’t have health insurance,” Freeman said. “They’ll hesitate before seeking help or maybe hide their illness. Families depend on them, and a lot of times, they’re the only ones working.
“They’re human, too, and their anxiety (about COVID) was to the max.”
All the while, Freeman worked to establish trust in fearful immigrant communities and fight misinformation with hard data backed by science.
Some of that, no doubt, was due to the fact that she herself immigrated to this country from Nigeria and earned her pharmacy degree from Campbell University. Most of it, though, was simply because that’s just how she’s wired.
“I was working for my people,” she said.
So it came as no surprise that, once approval was granted for widespread use of monoclonal antibody treatments for those most at risk of severe consequences from COVID, Freeman once again made certain her patients were not left out.
She got trained on the administration of the antibodies through IVs and shots and adjusted pharmacy hours to better meet the needs of the working poor.
She and Mohamed Jalloh, another pharmacist at Southside, even do in-home visits when necessary.
Making house calls in 2021 to save lives of the underserved is worth celebrating.
Shirtless man, bag of cash
Ordinarily, the actions of a politician wouldn’t rate mention in a typical year-end round-up of good deeds or smile-inducing actions.
But in the case of state Treasurer Dale Folwell, an exception must be made due to the fact he’s led the effort to reunite regular people with lost (or forgotten) money as well as making it easy to claim — and, by the way, he delivered word to one very interested citizen.
Shirtless and sopping wet, Folwell told us about it one Sunday afternoon at a neighborhood swimming pool.
A month or so later, egged on by my wife who’d checked for herself the website — www.nccash.com — I followed suit.
And wonder of wonders, the state of North Carolina was holding $987.65 in forgotten funds, mostly from an old health-savings account.
“Type in your name and see what’s in there,” Folwell told us that day at the pool. “It’s one of the coolest things about being the treasurer, getting money back to the people it belongs to.”
The state, in case you missed the news the first time, is holding and managing some $919 million in unclaimed property that belongs to regular — and often forgetful — citizens.
Unclaimed property, by definition, consists of bank accounts, back wages, insurance-policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, estate and legal settlements and items abandoned in safe-deposit boxes.
In most instances, the money winds up unclaimed because businesses, financial institutions and the government have lost track of people due to incorrect addresses and other wrong information.
Companies cannot, by law, keep that money so it becomes “escheated,” a term dating back to English common law. Interest on all those millions, by the way, goes to public education.
In Forsyth County alone, there are more than 619,000 properties (unclaimed accounts, refunds, etc.) totaling more than $50 million to locals.
In fiscal 2020-21, the state treasury returned some $70.4 million to thousands of residents from unclaimed funds. Through the end of September this year, 44,416 claims for $31.2 million have been paid.
It took me less than two minutes to file a claim, and a check arrived within a week. That’s faster than usual. Claims typically can take up to 30 days to verify.
Still, for two minutes’ effort, it was more than worthwhile.
Even if the man delivering the news was sopping wet.
Putting kids (and adults) on wheels
A short social media post consisting of one photo and two sentences earlier this month served as a timely (and seasonal) reminder about the good work being done by the Twin City Bike Collective.
A foster mom, overwhelmed by gratitude, posted to thank the bike collective — a nonprofit run by faculty and staff at the Summit School that rebuilds used bicycles and distributes them where they’re needed most — for the early Christmas afforded her two little girls.
Though not a direct line, the Twin City Bike Collective is a spiritual descendant of Jesse “Mule” Powers, a fixture in the Waughtown community who, with partner Richard “Pinball” Allen, spent close to 30 years collecting old bikes and parts and fixing them for neighborhood kids — for free.
“If you can’t help somebody out, well, then there just ain’t much to you,” Mule said a few years before he died in 2014.
Chris Culp, the director of technology at Summit who got the Twin City Bike Collective up and running along with former student Noah Tyo and director of co-curricular programs Jeff Turner, remembers the stories about Powers and is pleased to carry the torch doing similar work.
“People with bikes they want to donate say they reached out to us because of him,” Culp said.
Earlier this fall, Twin City refurbished (and donated) bike number 335 and pushed its total past 700 in the two years it has been up and running.
Three days before Christmas, volunteers delivered more wheels to kids in families transitioning away from homelessness.
Everyone remembers their first bike and the feeling of freedom it afforded. It’s a blessing for all of us to have an organization and dedicated volunteers who remember that well.
