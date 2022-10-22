Read past party affiliation with choosing candidates for school board

For those paying attention, an in-person crowd pushing 200 — not including teenagers likely in attendance for classroom credit — the classic good news/bad news conundrum unfolded in an unlikely manner.

Which do you prefer and in what order? Sugar first, medicine second?

For those concerned about the unraveling of the Republic, the bright spot has it that Reynolds High students, at the urging and behest of civics/economics teacher Cristofer Wiley, put on a well-organized and informative candidate forum last week for the 15 souls standing for election to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Civic education and engagement among "these kids today” is not lost. Nor apparently is a strong desire by a determined minority to cast informed ballots; strong turnout on a random Wednesday night tells us that.

The bad news?

Kooks, zealots and blind adherence to partisanship threaten to undermine and engulf yet another civic institution.

Nonpartisan partisanship

In theory — and on paper in the N.C. General Statutes - school-board races are alleged to be nonpartisan with candidates freed from association with one party or other.

Still, legislators, as they do, have been free to cook up exceptions and workarounds anytime they choose by pushing local bills that change rules for individual districts.

In 2015, 16 of the state's 115 school-districts picked board members on a partisan basis. Now, thanks to a push for partisanship, that number has more than doubled to 39.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, for better or worse, has almost always been an exception. Forsyth in 1947 became the first county allowed by the General Assembly to directly elect its school board; the city of Winston-Salem appointed its board.

In 1963, the boards merged. Elections continued and partisan identification of candidates remained. Democrats in Raleigh forced nonpartisan elections here in 2009, but a new elected Republican majority in the legislature reversed that a few years later.

For the most part, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board managed for years to avoid the worst of partisan politics. School-bond initiatives, the single best mechanism for meeting capital needs, passed on a bipartisan basis three times since 2000.

“Politics is a way of people representing other people to make decisions and they have to make compromises in order to get majorities to move forward,” said former school superintendent Don Martin in 2008. “The political process does that.”

Not anymore.

A slash-and-burn, victory at all costs mentality that celebrates insult and up-is-down gaslighting has long since quashed honest debate and the search for common ground where compromise was once struck.

Shedding light

At the onset of the school-board candidate forum, Wiley spelled out exactly why such gatherings matter. “It seems like something we should be doing with our students,” he said.

The first hour of the forum was dedicated to candidates answering questions written and posed by students; the second hour was reserved for questions from the audience.

As you might expect, some questions dealt with campus safety — having armed school-resource officers on campus, whether faculty should be allowed to carry guns — and others with transportation and budgetary matters regarding the scope of programs providing free or reduced lunches on campus.

You know, school-related stuff.

Just when it seemed hard-edged partisanship might not surface, an innocuous discussion of accountability for behavior devolved into spats over critical race theory.

“Truthfully the only way things will change is if a majority of seats are filled with true conservatives,” said Regina Garner, a Libertarian of all things, who made waves earlier this year by interrupting school-board meetings by referencing nutty theories and whack-a-doodle lawsuits over mask mandates.

(In a moment of pure, unintended comic gold, Garner responded to a question about free/reduced lunch this way: “I need to do more research … Free lunch sounds good.”)

And another candidate, Republican Sarah Absher, has taken to Twitter at least twice to pick on a small group of kids who could use less bullying, not more.

This, a retweet from a Canadian conservative, Sept. 12: “Trans Kids are the new Gucci Handbag for the Upper Middle Class Wine Mommies who need attention.”

In April, a repost of a video from Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican who describes the transgender movement as “demonic” and “full of the spirit of the Antichrist.”

Maybe it’s just me, but regardless of party affiliation, it would seem that any candidate who’d pick on any kid would be, say, unsuitable for the school board.

The point here is that while affixing an “R,” a “D” or even an “L” to a candidate’s name can help shed a little light into important races, there are no shortcuts to making informed choices.

If you think “Leandro” is a type of pottery — it’s not; Leandro vs. North Carolina is a watershed court ruling regarding equitable school funding — attending (or watching online) a candidates’ forum is the only way to fly.

Casting a vote for a kook, an overwrought partisan or a conspiracy nut should never happen by accident.