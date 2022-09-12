Reagan grad rides away from most of the field in Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Will Hardin does not look (or sound) particularly ferocious.

A graduate student at Appalachian State, Hardin is outgoing and friendly. He wears his grin easily and laughter punctuates many of his sentences; he is genuinely a nice young man.

So to those who know, in particular the local cycling community, it may come as a shock to hear Hardin say he “was riding angry” after his third place finish Saturday at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic.

He was smiling when he said it, of course, but that may have been due to his performance, a feel-good story in which a local kid plays the hero.

While not exact, for those unfamiliar with cycling, Hardin’s podium finish is roughly equivalent to a Reagan High graduate in summer-league rookie baseball starring in a playoff game for the Winston-Salem Dash.

“I just went for it,” Hardin said. “I could hear every single person I knew yelling on every lap. It was surreal.”

From the gun

The main draw for most who made their way downtown over the weekend was the Gears & Guitars music festival.

The price tag — “free” — and heavy promotion certainly helped.

But to cycling aficionados, the weekend was all about the bike.

And that’s where Hardin, a 24-year-old graduate of Reagan and Lees-McRae College, fits.

By his own admission, it’d be a reach to call him a “professional” cyclist. Only a handful of Americans can pull it off, and it almost always involves moving to Europe.

Still, he has managed to find a way to fill his weekend calendar with bike races. He spent nearly three weeks in Belgium and France and weekends in at least 20 states while having his travel expenses picked up by his team’s sponsors.

“It’s a way for me to have an awesome hobby with no financial irresponsibility,” he said. With a smile on his face, of course.

The local crowd, in particular those who purchased bicycles from Ken's Bike Shop, watched with great interest as a young man who worked there for years was called up by name to the starting line Saturday.

(A “call up” is an honor normally reserved for notables such as Sergio Henao, a South American pro who finished 12th in the Tour de France in 2016 as a teammate of Chris Froome when Froome won the Tour in 2016 and 2017 — and a rider whom Hardin left in his wake, by the way.)

And when the starter’s whistle blew, Hardin bolted across the starting line along with two professionals to build a lead in the race’s opening minutes that they would not relinquish.

That stunned some observers — including race announcers who continually discounted Hardin’s chances — but not Jon Hamblen, a director of the Project Echelon developmental team for which Hardin competes.

“Will is good,” Hamblen said. “It’s not that big a surprise. Not to me.”

Basically, Hardin rolled the dice — and the gamble paid off.

“No, you never think you’re going to get away with that,” Hardin said with a huge grin immediately following the race of his year.

Conditions right

Local amateurs who competed earlier Saturday in age-group categories, the professional racers in the marquee Winston-Salem Classic and concertgoers who turned out to hear Better than Ezra all expected rain Saturday afternoon.

So when it didn’t materialize, conditions were ripe for a surprise.

The race, a criterium in which competitors run a set number of laps over an hour and 15 minutes, unfolded as well as Hardin could have hoped.

He, Alfredo Rodriquez and Ty Magner — pros who finished first and second — rode away from the pack, a tactic that anyone who’s watched even a single stage of the Tour de France knows rarely succeeds.

For each of the 30-odd laps through and around Bailey Park, the trio took turns in the lead. (Riding closely behind other cyclists produces a “draft” that allows racers to conserve energy. That’s crucial for a race in which the winners covered some 33 miles at an average speed of 25 mph.)

As time wound down, Hardin started to allow himself hope. “I had about an hour (during the race) to absorb that it might really happen,” he said.

Each time Hardin crossed the start-finish line, the chants from family, friends and acquaintances whose bicycles he’d worked on grew louder and louder. “I could pick out one or two people per lap that I knew and think about them for a minute,” he said. “It was great.”

Hardin made a final push for the win, but the more experienced racers in the breakaway group wouldn’t allow it. Rodriguez and Magner went around him at the end.

Still, a third-place finish, a chance to spray champagne at his friends and $900 in prize money for a race a local guy wasn’t expected to win was a nice consolation.

“That’s a good hourly rate, too,” Hardin said.

Indeed. But long after the prize money is spent, Will Hardin will have a memory to last a lifetime.