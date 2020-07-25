On the heels of seven recent shootings in Winston-Salem, the city is experiencing gun violence that mirrors a national trend. Some observers say the coronavirus pandemic might be a factor.
Winston-Salem police have investigated 16 homicides so far this year, Assistant Police Chief Natoshia Miles said. During the same period in 2019, the city had 15 homicides.
"We believe many are gang-related shooting incidents, including retaliations," Miles said about the recent shootings. "The uptick in gun violence across the city has not increased the number of homicides overall, but they are occurring more frequently than in previous years."
Winston-Salem police will continue its work to reduce gun violence, but they need the support of the local community and the criminal justice system, Miles said in an email.
"We are trying to wrap our minds around the reasons this continues to happen," Miles said. "We know there is a small percentage of individuals committing this and other crimes. However, I am afraid that if the community does not step up and help deal with the issue, it will continue."
Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem said he is troubled about the violent acts.
"One homicide is too many," Joines said. "There may be some correlation to the pandemic as young people do not have the opportunity to utilize recreation centers, YMCAs and YWCAs, movie theaters and other places that offer them chances to interact positively and use up some energy.
"Now that school will be remote for the first quarter of this school year, there will be even less opportunity for our young people to engage in positive activities," Joines said.
Gunfire
Police have responded to seven recent shootings. Here are those details.
The first shooting occurred at 11:43 p.m. on July 11 in the 1500 block of North Liberty Street.
Three people were injured in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station. Jacquan Terez Nivens, 26, sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male also were wounded.
The second incident happened at 2:05 a.m. on July 13 in the 1200 block of Academy Street.
Kalil Nathaniel Rice, 19, of Capistrano Drive was later found dead in abandoned vehicle on Gray Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say Rice was playing Russian roulette with four other people.
Investigators learned that Rice fatally injured himself after one of five people in the vehicle suggested that they play the lethal game, police said. Russian roulette is a deadly game of chance in which a person spins the cylinder of a revolver holding only one bullet, aims the gun at his or her head, and pulls the trigger.
The third shooting happened at 4:26 p.m. on July 13 inside of Hanes Mall. Two groups of armed men fired shots at each other, but no one was hit by gunfire.
Jameel Zimmerman Jr., 20, of High Point was charged with discharging a firearm, and Antonio Lamont Barnes, 21, of Thomasville was charged resisting a public officer. Police are looking for three other people.
The fourth incident occurred at 12:42 p.m. on July 15 on Timlic Avenue. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting.
Jassy Salinas Vargas, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as shooting inside city limits and fleeing to elude arrest. Three people have been charged in the case.
The fifth shooting happened at 7:08 a.m. on July 15 in the 200 block of Cool Springs Road.
Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54, was shot and killed at the scene. Hermon Lowell Aycoth, 87, a neighbor, has been charged with murder in connection with Essick’s death.
The sixth shooting occurred at 1:43 a.m. on July 19 in the 1300 block of Thurmond Street.
Tevin Julian Douthit, 24, of Glen Forest Drive was shot and wounded by two other men. Douthit was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The seventh shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. on July 19 in the 1100 block of East 15th Street.
Rohaun Rutherford, 21, of Hemingway Street was found lying outside of that address with a gunshot wound. Rutherford was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Joines and police Capt. Steven Tollie pointed to similar gun violence taking place across the United States. For example, crime has spiked in cities such as New York, Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
Nationwide, protests have targeted police violence against Black people. The shootings in Winston-Salem have happened throughout the city.
The Pandemic
Marva Reid, a local community activist, blames the COVID-19 outbreak for the local violence.
"People are confused," Reid said. "We are bored, and we don't know want to do.
"We, adults haven't figured out anything for young people to do," Reid said. "We haven't figured out what we are going to do with ourselves. We don't know what our futures look like."
Sonya Horne of Winston-Salem said that city residents must stay alert to protect themselves.
"You have to be careful with the company that you keep," Horne said she stood near where Rutherford was shot on East 15th Street. "They could have done something somewhere else and bring that drama with them."
Charles Lee of Tobaccoville said that young people shouldn't use guns to resolve their conflicts.
"They need to put those guns down and fight like we used to do," Lee said as he stood in a front yard on Thurmond Street near where Douthit was shot and wounded. "At least, you will get to see another day."
Jeff MacIntosh, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, said that guns are too plentiful in the city.
"It's obviously pretty easy to come up with a gun if you are a 14, 15, (or a) 16-year-old kid in Winston-Salem," said MacIntosh, a member of the city's public-safety committee. "There is something wrong with that equation."
MacIntosh and John Larson, another member of the Winston-Salem City Council, said that the coronavirus pandemic may be factor as well.
"COVID-19 has a psychological impact on (our) lives as well as an economic impact," said Larson, a member of the city's public-safety committee. "How's that related to crime, I'm not sure how we peel that layer off."
The local gun violence might be fueled by other factors, said Jack Monell, an associate professor of justice studies at Winston-Salem State University.
"We are seeing many in our community on short fuses for obvious reasons," Monell said in an email. "Many feel stifled, worried about employment and stressed about how our future looks within the city, the state and nationally.
"With the uncertainty of the fall, frustration and anxiety will continue to impact some of the decisions our citizens make," Monell said. "Without any proper interventions from community leaders, mental health and social services professionals and our law enforcement community, we will continue to see a steady rise."
