Recently begun enforcement of 15-year-old law creates headaches for some homeowners

The letters can be confusing and vaguely foreboding, though they’re certainly not intended to be.

Including jargon, such words as “unwanted,” “dangerous” and “hazardous” — yes, we realize they’re redundant — and citing by number state law can do that.

“Per North Administrative Code, 15A NCAC 18C .0406, backflow prevention assemblies must be installed on all hazardous cross-connections to prevent contamination and keep our water supply safe,” the letters begin.

Backflow? Contamination? Huh?

Add to that the fact that the letters are being sent from Worth, Ill., it’ll come as no surprise that a fair amount winds up in the trash.

A closer read — combined with a little research — shows that doing so could be a mistake that could cost homeowners hundreds (or thousands) and a lot of heartburn.

All because the state is forcing Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities to start enforcing a 15-year-old state law which requires some homes and businesses tied into municipal water systems to have a working backflow prevention assembly.

Whatever that is.

Unsuspecting homeowners

Maybe you or someone in your household knows what a backflow prevention assembly is. Plumbers certainly do.

Though I could make a guess based on context clues, I’d never heard of such a device until a retiree serving on her condo homeowners’ association called. She was less than pleased.

To put it mildly.

“Unbeknownst to ordinary homeowners, everyone connected to the water supply, if they have an irrigation system, has to have one installed or get it tested annually if they do,” she said on condition of anonymity as her board hadn’t OK’ed spilling the tea. (If you’ve ever dealt with a homeowner’s association you understand.)

“The law has been on the books since 2007 but never enforced,” she continued. “Now the state is cracking the whip and the records aren’t even right. We have three weeks to get this done, according to the letter, and it could cost us thousands.”

(Backflow prevention devices, by the way, do just what their name implies — they prevent the unwanted reversal of flow from a user’s water system back into the water supply. Homeowners with irrigation systems and swimming pools, as well as all commercial buildings, must have such devices.)

The problem for the homeowners association began with the arrival of a letter sent by BSI Online, the private company hired by the utilities commission to administer the backflow test reporting program.

The letters are basically notifications sent to customers listed as having backflow prevention devices.

The first problem, the homeowner said, was that her condo development was told they had one when in fact they did not and that the association had 30 days to comply.

That led to a scramble to find an approved contractor, which these days is its own supply-and-demand headache as any homeowner needing repairs can attest.

Oh, and the letters — which are in the process of being sent to as many as 25,000 homeowners in Forsyth County — are indeed a result of enforcing a 15-year-old law.

“As of Jan. 1, 2020 new state record-keeping regulations went into effect that require public water systems to enforce the existing law, maintain a database of all cross-connections (backflow prevention) and report the annual test results within our water system,” wrote Bill Brewer, the deputy director of water and wastewater treatment, in an email.

Welp. But fear not; all is not lost.

Cutting some slack

Utilities officials are well-aware of how this looks and have taken steps to ease the shock of setting a near-impossible deadline to fix an issue few knew existed.

Or, in the case of the aggrieved condo owner, to find out whether she even had backflow prevention.

“The state requirements are for us to track these assemblies,” Brewer wrote. “We do find on occasion that our records are not up to date, which may have been the case in this situation. When this occurs we update the records and notify the property owner of their responsibility.”

That can run into the hundreds or thousands depending on the size of the installation job. And finding an approved contractor — the Utilities Commission has a list of 16 such companies on its Website — is its own hassle.

To help, officials have instituted a grace period. Hire someone to do the work and let the utilities commission know. No one will have water or sewer service interrupted.

“We are aware of potential issues in the timing of backflow device installation and testing,” Brewer wrote. “Our goal is to help customers achieve compliance and they are provided with contact information in order to keep us apprised of their situation.”

As for whom to blame for a confusing backlog 15 years in the making, pin that on Raleigh and the sometimes slow-motion movement of government.

“NC General Assembly changed the ruling effective January 1, 2020,” Brewer wrote.