Record number of visitors flocked to state parks in 2020; Hanging Rock and Pilot Mountain saw big surge

A record number of people visited North Carolina state parks in 2020 due in large part to the appeal of being outside during the pandemic.

According to the state, 19.8 million people visited the state's parks and recreation areas, shattering the visitation record by more than 400,000. The previous record was 19.4 million visitors set in 2017.

The record comes despite many parks closing at the outset of the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that parks comforted people in isolation. "The records set in park visitation show that our outdoor spaces hold even greater value than we could have imagined before the challenges of the last year," he said.

Pilot Mountain State Park was one of seven park units with more than 1 million visitors. The others were Carolina Beach, William B. Umstead, Fort Macon and Eno River state parks and Falls Lake State Recreation Area.

Jockeys Ridge State Park in Dare County reported the most visitors with 1.9 million.

Three of the biggest parks in the region experienced a major jump in visitors from 2019. Hanging Rock's visitation spiked to 867,911 in 2020 compared with 689,379 in 2019.