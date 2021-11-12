Recount confirms Clemmons council election

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recount changed the vote total by only one vote: Taylor's total was lower by one vote on the recount in Precinct 72, where his total was 167 votes instead of 168 recorded by the ballot tabulator at the polling place on election day.

Tsujii indicated that he thinks the higher number is the accurate one, and at any rate will be the one recorded officially since the recount was a discretionary one.

Tsujii explained that because the county uses a high-speed tabulator to count ballots on a machine recount, it is likely that one ballot had faint markings left by a voter that didn't get counted on the high-speed machine, but did get counted by the slower tabulator used at the polling place.

Tsujii said the state discovered that Lofland was not eligible for a mandatory recount after a Journal reporter asked about the application of state law in the Clemmons recount request.

According to state law, in a contest where people choose multiple candidates, as in the Clemmons council race, a specific formula covers whether a losing candidate can ask for a recount.