Recount confirms Clemmons council election

A machine recount of a close election in Clemmons caused no change in the outcome on Friday, confirming the victories of Michelle Barson, Mary L. Cameron and Bradley Taylor for the three available seats on the village council.
Pamela "P.J." Lofland, who had finished in fourth place in her effort to regain a seat on the village council, remained in last place among the four candidates who were on the ballot.
Lofland received 982 votes in the official tally, 31 votes behind Taylor, who finished third with 1,013 votes. Barson was in first place with 1,148 votes, while Cameron received 1,069 votes.
Election officials learned late Thursday that Lofland was not actually eligible to call for a mandatory recount, because her losing margin was not 19 votes or less, as the workings of state law would require.
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said he used a spreadsheet with formulas provided by the state to determine initially that Lofland could call for a recount.
Tsujii said election officials confirmed his initial decision, then contacted him Thursday night to let him know that they had determined that Lofland could not ask for the mandatory recount.
Tsujii said that since the recount had already been scheduled for Friday, it was decided to hold what is called a discretionary recount, one held by authority of the elections board.
The recount changed the vote total by only one vote: Taylor's total was lower by one vote on the recount in Precinct 72, where his total was 167 votes instead of 168 recorded by the ballot tabulator at the polling place on election day.
Tsujii indicated that he thinks the higher number is the accurate one, and at any rate will be the one recorded officially since the recount was a discretionary one.
Tsujii explained that because the county uses a high-speed tabulator to count ballots on a machine recount, it is likely that one ballot had faint markings left by a voter that didn't get counted on the high-speed machine, but did get counted by the slower tabulator used at the polling place.
Tsujii said the state discovered that Lofland was not eligible for a mandatory recount after a Journal reporter asked about the application of state law in the Clemmons recount request.
According to state law, in a contest where people choose multiple candidates, as in the Clemmons council race, a specific formula covers whether a losing candidate can ask for a recount.
To make that calculation, one adds together the votes for the losing candidate and the votes for the lowest of the winners, then figures what 1% of that total is. The losing candidate has to come within that 1% to be eligible for the mandatory recount.
In the Clemmons contest, 1% of the 1,995 votes gathered by Taylor and Lofland together amounts to a little less than 20 votes.
Lofland gained a seat on the five-member council in 2017, then lost her seat two years later in 2019.
