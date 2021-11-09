Recount to take place in Clemmons council race

The Forsyth County Board of Elections will carry out a machine recount of the ballots in the 2021 contest for the Clemmons Village Council, in which four candidates had a close finish in the race for three seats on the council.

In the election, candidates Michelle Barson, Mary L. Cameron and Bradley Taylor were declared the winners of the three available seats on the council. Pamela "P.J." Lofland, a former member of the council attempting to return to the panel, finished in fourth place.

The local elections board announced Tuesday that Lofland had called for a recount under a provision that provides for one in a close election.

Lofland finished with 982 votes, according to the official tally. That was 31 votes behind the third-place finisher, Taylor, who received 1,013 votes. Barson came in first with 1,148 votes and Cameron was second with 1,069 votes. Alexander Patterson received 25 write-in votes for the council, Lanny Farmer received five write-in votes, and others received 77 write-in votes.

Barson and Cameron are incumbents, while Taylor is a newcomer. Lofland, edged out of her seat in 2019 by Cameron, is making a bid to return to the council.