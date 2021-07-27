Recovering COVID patient pleads with the unvaccinated to reconsider

Eketrina Wilson fumbled with her cell phone. Her camera was off-kilter — it’s hard to tell horizontal from vertical in selfie-mode sometimes — and she struggled with the volume.

It may not have been Wilson’s first experience with Zoom, but Tuesday morning’s call surely was her most important.

But it wasn’t the technology that spooked her. Nor was it the tube gently pushing oxygen into her nostrils; she’s used to that by now. Rather, it was the subject that likely caused the most distress.

Wilson, 39, is recovering from a debilitating bout with COVID-19. And like an overwhelming majority of people requiring serious in-patient care, she didn’t heed the many and repeated warnings to take the vaccine.

She’s well down the road to recovery, thank goodness, and has an urgent message about vaccinations to share with the hesitant and the lazy.

But first, she needed to clear some technological hurdles.

'I was scared'

The rest of the Zoom call participants logged in a few minutes before 11 a.m.