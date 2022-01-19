Recycle costs to double under new Winston-Salem contract

"If we can bill this not through raising property taxes, that would be my preference," MacIntosh said. "When we are in the economic development business, the property-tax rate is the first thing that people look at. If this can be seen every month on people's bills, I think people will get the message at some point."

Council Member D.D. Adams said the city's recycling program has another benefit in that businesses looking to relocate will want to go to communities that "have all the bells and whistles that say we are sustainable."

Beyond that concern, Adams said that she hopes the city can hire young people to help run any pickup program run in-house by the city.

If the city stays with Waste Management for the full five years of the new contract, it could pay for the program by charging each resident around $1.80 per month, or $3.90 per month, depending on whether the city tried to charge residents for the additional costs or the entire cost of the recycling program.