Recycle costs to double under new Winston-Salem contract

The city's cost to run a recycling program for residents will nearly double under a contract with Waste Management approved Tuesday by the Winston-Salem City Council.
The city may eventually look at monthly user fees in the $2-$4 range to cover the costs, and in 2023 intends to begin collecting items for recycling with its own workers rather than contracting out that part of the service.
For now, nothing will change and residents will still get their recycling picked up for free as a city service. But in the spring, as city leaders begin developing the 2022-23 budget, council members will have to decide how to tackle paying for the higher costs.
"There are costs to everything we do in this city," Council Member John Larson said during a recent discussion of the city's recycling program. "There is the cost of environmental issues we face locally (and) we have responsibility beyond our borders ... so that cost is something we may have to absorb as we go along."
The city currently pays $1.9 million per year to Waste Management to run the city's recycling program under a 10-year contract that comes to an end March 31. Waste Management turned in the lowest bid when the city shopped for companies to provide recycling services for the next five years.
The annual cost under a new contract will be $3.67 million, an increase of almost 90%. But the city has negotiated a provision into the deal that will give the city the option of doing its own collection starting next year, although Waste Management would still be handling and receiving the items for recycling at its recycling centers.
One of the big unknowns in recycling is the extent to which costs can be offset by any money generated by the sale of recycled materials, revenue that Waste Management and the city share.
While the current budget projects revenues of almost $100,000 from those sales, a recent boom in the market for recycled materials will put the actual revenue to the city at an amount over $600,000.
That's not enough revenue to make recycling pay for itself, but it will at least allow the city to cover the increased costs of the new contract until the start of the next fiscal year July 1.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh told fellow council members during the discussion that the city needs to communicate the message that "it is great to recycle, but it costs more money to recycle than to landfill."
MacIntosh said that the city should meet any extra costs associated with the new recycling contract with user fees rather than higher city taxes.
"If we can bill this not through raising property taxes, that would be my preference," MacIntosh said. "When we are in the economic development business, the property-tax rate is the first thing that people look at. If this can be seen every month on people's bills, I think people will get the message at some point."
Council Member D.D. Adams said the city's recycling program has another benefit in that businesses looking to relocate will want to go to communities that "have all the bells and whistles that say we are sustainable."
Beyond that concern, Adams said that she hopes the city can hire young people to help run any pickup program run in-house by the city.
If the city stays with Waste Management for the full five years of the new contract, it could pay for the program by charging each resident around $1.80 per month, or $3.90 per month, depending on whether the city tried to charge residents for the additional costs or the entire cost of the recycling program.
Taking the collection part of the service in-house would still cost some $4 million to buy 12 new recycling trucks, but Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor said estimates show that even so, over five years the city could still shave $1 million off the cost of doing everything with Waste Management.
Mayor Allen Joines said that recycling fulfills state mandates to reduce waste streams.
"This is a pretty good way to do it, and it is good for the environment as well," Joines said.
