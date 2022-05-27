Recycling costs, better police pay will add to tax hike for Winston-Salem residents

City Manager Lee Garrity is proposing to increase the city tax rate by 2.36 cents for the coming fiscal year, a move designed in part to increase pay for police and other positions at a time when 19% of city jobs are vacant.

Almost a penny on the new rate would pay for increased recycling costs, which the city plans to bring in-house as a cost-cutter for the long-term.

In his budget message, Garrity said the budget comes amid a lot of financial uncertainties.

"This budget comes at a time where annualized inflation is on the rise,” he said. "Labor markets are increasingly tightening, and supply chain issues are causing delays and price increases."

Winston-Salem's current tax rate is 61.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property. What that means is that the owner of a house valued at $150,000 currently pays $918.60 in city taxes each year.

If the increase passes, the new rate would be 63.6 cents for every $100 of taxable property. That same homeowner would pay $954 — an increase of $35.40, or 3.9%.

Police officers and firefighters would fall under a new pay and career plan designed to keep them from looking for other jobs elsewhere.

Higher personnel costs account for 1.5 cents of the proposed tax increase — primarily in the form of new pay plans and career ladders for public safety agencies.

With more than 100 vacancies currently, the police department would see police pay increases along with the creation of two new pay grades. That would give officers the opportunity for pay increases before they reach the rank of corporal.

Similar new pay grades would be established for firefighters.

The proposed budget also recommends raises for employees based on merit, which would average 3.8 percent.

A key feature of the proposed budget is a plan to issue $55 million in what are called limited obligation bonds, a form of bond that does not require voter approval.

The city said more than 80% of the bond spending would be for maintenance.

"We have so many crumbling bridges," Garrity said. "Once a week, there is some issue with the infrastructure."

The bonds will pay for improving greenways and other pedestrian paths, fixing up playgrounds and tennis courts, paving streets, improving street lighting and dealing with erosion and stormwater.

The proposed budget would total $625.8 million, including $406.6 million for operations (up 8.9%), $165.1 million for capital projects (up 50%) and $46.6 million to service debt.

Some $160 million in city spending relates to the Enterprise Fund, which operates the water and sewer systems, landfill and city buses and the fairgrounds and other public assembly functions.

The general fund, the city's main operational fund, is projected to total $249.1 million in the new budget, up 11.7%. That's the fund that pays for policing and fire protection, streets, sanitation, recreation and others.

The budget will be formally presented to the Winston-Salem City Council at a special meeting on May 31. The city council’s Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on the budget June 2. The city council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the budget on June 21.

The budget would take effect July 1.

The budget includes $6 million for a job-training center and would add three positions to the Community Development Department to support housing development and redevelopment services. One new position would coordinate the efforts of local agencies that serve the homeless.

Overall, the budget recommends 35 new positions, counting 14 positions that will be required when the city brings recycling collection service in-house next April. Currently, recycling is collected under a contract with Waste Management Inc.

Transitioning to in-house collection will save $4 million over nine years, city officials said. But because of significant increases in the current contract, 0.86 cents of the proposed property tax increase would fund the recycling program.

The proposed budget for capital improvements, not counting the proposed bonds, includes $66.5 million.

Most user fees would remain the same. However, the City-County Utility Commission is recommending increases in water and sewer rates that would average 4.5 percent. For the average customer the increase would be $1.21 a month. Disposal fees at the Hanes Mill Road Landfill and at yard-waste facilities would go up $1 per ton.

