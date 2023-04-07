Winston-Salem took over recycling collections from Waste Management on Monday, following through with a commitment made in the 2022-23 city budget to perform the service with city forces.

Unless residents go out to look at the new trucks, they shouldn’t notice a thing different, said Helen Peplowski, the city’s sustainability program manager.

“Nothing will change,” she said. “The guidelines will not change and we are trying to minimize any schedule changes.”

The city bought a fleet of 12 recycling trucks for the service, and they’re painted blue and black to match the city’s recycling carts, Peplowski said. The trucks also have information about the city’s waste-collection app on them, to encourage people to take advantage of that service.

So people who are out and about when the new trucks make their rounds will definitely notice.

The city has contracted with Waste Management since 1991 to handle the city’s recycling services, but last year city officials were faced with a contract increase of 90% that caused leaders to look at having its own employees do the work. The city inked a new contract for one more year with Waste Management at a cost of about $3.7 million, and made plans to buy trucks and hire workers.

The final Waste Management contract ran through the end of March, so Monday saw the city’s blue and black trucks on the road for recycling.

In the short term, the city had to spend more money to take over recycling: The city bought 12 trucks at a cost of $4 million, or $335,000 per vehicle. The city also hired 13 equipment operators and a supervisor at an annual cost of more than $850,000, including benefits. Most of those costs, plus fuel, cart replacement, processing fees and repairs, will go into the 2023-24 budget, which is still under preparation.

Despite the new costs, city officials said seven- and nine-year projections showed it more economical for the city to run its own recycling program rather than continue with Waste Management.

Peplowski said an additional advantage is that staff can work more closely with residents to educate them about which items can be accepted for recycling and which items cannot. Since the city does make some money from the sale of recyclables, Peplowski said the education effort should over time reduce contamination and save the city money.

City officials say the Winston-Salem Collects app is free for Apple or Android users. The online version on the city’s web site offers all the features available on the app, plus the ability to print personalized collection calendars that include holiday collection changes.