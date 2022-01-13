Red Cross: This is our worst blood shortage in more than a decade

The American Red Cross in the Greater Carolinas Region is experiencing nearly a 70% decrease in the number of donors signing up to give blood amid a national blood shortage the organization is facing.

The shortage of blood donors exists in the Triad, the Charlotte area and Asheville, said Maya Franklin, a Red Cross spokeswoman.

"We have a pretty steady amount of blood drive hosts, but there are not enough people coming to donate blood," Franklin said. "We encourage people to fill those appointments that are available and are convenient for those people."

The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, the organization said in a statement. The news coincides with January being National Blood Donor Month and Blood Donation Month in North Carolina.

"Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions, and who will need to wait until more products become available," the Red Cross said.