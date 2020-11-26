Red Kettle Campaign needs help — so others can be helped

GREENSBORO — The red kettles at Christmas kick off an important season for the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign, which has also gone virtual this year, is a major fundraiser for one of the largest providers of social services in the country, which provides assistance ranging from emergency services to youth development that includes the Boys and Girls clubs.

“This year, The Salvation Army is looking to rescue Christmas from the hands of the coronavirus pandemic," Capt. Matt Hedgren, corps officer for the Greensboro Command, said during a special ceremony this weekend. "Our desire is to meet the needs of all people in Greensboro and beyond, without discrimination, and to make Christmas a time for good. For any that can offer time to ring a bell, donate a canned good, or leave some spare change, The Salvation Army is here to continue to fight for good.”

The 2020 Christmas Kettle Season continues until Christmas Eve.

During the campaign, Salvation Army kettles are also in new locations across downtown Greensboro.

Donations can also be made on the Greensboro Command's website, www.salvationarmyorgreensboro.org.

