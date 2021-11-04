Redistricting plan puts Forsyth into Republican-leaning 12th Congressional district

According to statistics provided by the General Assembly, Forsyth County would make up 51% of the population of the new 12th District.

Prominent Democrats were quick to say on Thursday that the maps will be challenged in court. In fact, one lawsuit is already in the hopper.

The state NAACP and others sued in state court last week, challenging the Republican refusal to consider race-based data in drawing legislative districts. Other litigation is likely ahead.

Dinan said litigants may also argue that the districts will result in a congressional delegation that is more Republican than the voting patterns of the state as a whole, he said.

"These second type of lawsuits would not have any chance of success in federal court, because the U.S. Supreme Court has said that partisan gerrymandering cases will no longer be successful in federal court," Dinan said. "But they would have a chance of success in state court, where Democrats enjoy a 4-3 advantage on the state supreme court."

Analysts said Thursday that the new maps would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities. The congressional boundaries contain a new 14th seat that the state earned because of its growth between 2010 and 2020.