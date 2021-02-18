Refreeze, second round of ice still possible. But Forsyth dodged the worst of the winter weather predictions.

Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the city of Winston-Salem, said the city only dodged “the first bullet” Thursday morning. Huff was riding the roads Thursday afternoon, looking at conditions, reading the forecasts and trying to figure out whether to put on another full shift to work on roads Thursday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The temperatures were a little bit warmer than they expected,” Huff said. “We saw some minor slick spots at daybreak. But all in all, it was a lot less than expected.”

Road crews went into a holding mode on distributing salt, focusing their attention instead on dealing with downed trees in the roads.

Rhyne said Wednesday that he was hopeful the bright sun shining on the asphalt would keep temperatures just warm enough to delay any road freezing on Thursday.

“I don’t think we got the amount of precipitation (predicted), and the temperatures steadily climbed through the morning,” Rhyne said Thursday afternoon. “It seems to me they missed their forecast, and that is OK with me. Stokes (County) was the coldest, and at one point there was a little slush on the roads.”