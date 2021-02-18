Refreeze, second round of ice still possible. But Forsyth dodged the worst of the winter weather predictions.

Forsyth County mostly dodged a bullet as ice totals came up short of predicted amounts Thursday morning and roads never froze over.
But officials were watching to see how conditions would develop Thursday evening, when temperatures were expected to drop back below freezing, and a second wave of freezing rain was predicted to come through.
“By early morning there may be black ice, so I would caution everyone to be careful,” said John Rhyne, the maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in the division that includes Forsyth.
Conditions were bad enough for anyone experiencing a downed tree, especially for some residents of Ardmore Terrace Apartments whose cars were crushed by a giant falling oak tree.
National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Kren said reports from Forsyth County showed ice accumulations ranging from a tenth of an inch to 15/100ths of an inch. Since that was less than the quarter- to half-inch expected, Kren said, the winter storm warnings in Forsyth, Guilford and some other surrounding counties were dropped and replaced with winter weather advisories.
“There’s a potential of additional ice from a tenth to 16/100s of an inch (Thursday) into Friday morning,” Kren said. Forecasters said that tonight and through 7 a.m. Friday, potentially hazardous conditions may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the city of Winston-Salem, said the city only dodged “the first bullet” Thursday morning. Huff was riding the roads Thursday afternoon, looking at conditions, reading the forecasts and trying to figure out whether to put on another full shift to work on roads Thursday night.
“The temperatures were a little bit warmer than they expected,” Huff said. “We saw some minor slick spots at daybreak. But all in all, it was a lot less than expected.”
Road crews went into a holding mode on distributing salt, focusing their attention instead on dealing with downed trees in the roads.
Rhyne said Wednesday that he was hopeful the bright sun shining on the asphalt would keep temperatures just warm enough to delay any road freezing on Thursday.
“I don’t think we got the amount of precipitation (predicted), and the temperatures steadily climbed through the morning,” Rhyne said Thursday afternoon. “It seems to me they missed their forecast, and that is OK with me. Stokes (County) was the coldest, and at one point there was a little slush on the roads.”
Although the region around Winston-Salem and Forsyth County had more than 9,000 power outages Thursday morning, by early afternoon Duke Energy crews were quickly getting people reconnected: About 2 p.m., some 2,000 customers were without power in Forsyth County, down from 6,000 earlier.
Morning commuters on Thursday had little difficulty on the roads and highways before 8 a.m., even on bridges and overpasses around the city. Still, hazards cropped up.
In the early morning, as ice still accumulated on trees, public safety workers found themselves responding to scattered reports of downed trees. One fallen tree temporarily blocked the northbound lanes on Silas Creek Parkway near Country Club Road. Emergency communicators said there were no reports of personal injury in the storm that struck Forsyth, just fallen trees and power lines.
Some of the more widespread power outages Thursday morning were in and around Clemmons. Generally, areas on the western side of the county seemed harder hit than other sections, at least in the early going.
Winter weather warnings have been dropped for Davie County. The rest of Northwestern North Carolina saw warnings shift to advisories. Counties along the Virginia border, from Rockingham to Warren, remained under a winter storm warning, along with the counties to the north in Virginia.
Journal reporters Fran Daniel and Lisa O’Donnell contributed to this report.
336-727-7369