Refugee family settles in Winston-Salem after long journey from Afghanistan

He believes that there are opportunities here to improve the lives of all people, especially children.

He also spoke of his wife, who was a teacher in her village in Afghanistan.

“She is a very respectable woman,” Rahmani said. “I love her, and she loves me. We have same ideas.”

He said his long-term goals are to be “a good and beneficial person in the United States,” to improve his life and be a good neighbor to all people in this country.

“We can show them in the future we can do positive things,” he said.

Although Rahmani has visited the United Arab Emirates, he has spent most of his life in Afghanistan.

“It was very hard for me to leave my home,” he said. “I worry about my family there …. I hope they can come here to join with me.”

Rahmani then spoke in Dari, his native language, and Muhammad Karbalaei, a refugee client coordinator for World Relief Triad and Rahmani’s caseworker, translated for him: “My big challenge is that I left my family in Afghanistan, so it is quite difficult for us coming from one culture and adjusting to another culture.”