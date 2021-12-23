Refugee family settles in Winston-Salem after long journey from Afghanistan

Ali Hussain Rahmani has been displaced by the Taliban twice in his life.
The first time, he said, was when he was about 10. His family and others fled their village to the mountains of Afghanistan.
“They displaced us from our area,” Rahmani, who speaks limited English, said. “We went to the mountains, and it was cold outside. We had to go to the mountains in order to be secure, in order not to be killed. We were hungry and thirsty.”
This second time around, Rahmani, along with his wife and 7-month-old daughter, escaped from their native country after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August, and are now settled in Winston-Salem.
Long journey
The Rahmanis have been in Winston-Salem since Oct. 12.
Their long journey began at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Rahmani remembers being hit in the head and side by a member of the Taliban with a part of a gun before their flight out of the airport.
After more than a month at a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi, he and his family were able to take a flight — just over 13 hours — to an airport in Philadelphia.
“The first thing that I saw was that it was good security,” he said. “There was no noise.”
In addition, he said, people weren’t being threatened or attacked, and he was shown respect by others.
The Rahmanis stayed in Virginia for 35 days before coming to North Carolina. For now, they are living in a hotel and have not had much of a chance to meet and interact with many people in the community.
Hopes and dreams
Rahmani is already making plans for his family’s new life here.
“First, I want to find a good house for me and my wife and my baby,” he said. “I’m searching for a job where I can stand on my own two feet.”
Although he wore a face mask during his interview for the Winston-Salem Journal, a wide smile was evident as his eyes brightened while he talked about his baby girl.
“She can sit down — has one tooth now,” he said laughing. “A lot of times, she is thinking. She is smiling. Also, she is crying sometimes.”
He has envisioned her being a doctor or maybe a politician.
“We are hoping a bright future for her, because the United States is a great country,” Rahmani said.
He believes that there are opportunities here to improve the lives of all people, especially children.
He also spoke of his wife, who was a teacher in her village in Afghanistan.
“She is a very respectable woman,” Rahmani said. “I love her, and she loves me. We have same ideas.”
He said his long-term goals are to be “a good and beneficial person in the United States,” to improve his life and be a good neighbor to all people in this country.
“We can show them in the future we can do positive things,” he said.
Although Rahmani has visited the United Arab Emirates, he has spent most of his life in Afghanistan.
“It was very hard for me to leave my home,” he said. “I worry about my family there …. I hope they can come here to join with me.”
Rahmani then spoke in Dari, his native language, and Muhammad Karbalaei, a refugee client coordinator for World Relief Triad and Rahmani’s caseworker, translated for him: “My big challenge is that I left my family in Afghanistan, so it is quite difficult for us coming from one culture and adjusting to another culture.”
Rahmani is grateful for all the help he has received and is happy to be in Winston-Salem, but he said, “I feel lonely here.”
He said the procedure to bring his other family members from Afghanistan to the United States is time-consuming and a bit difficult.
Those left behind
Worry grips Rahmani when he thinks about his family — his mother, his two sisters and three brothers, one of whom is a minor — back in Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, the Taliban decreed the end to forced marriages in Afghanistan, but Ali is concerned that his sisters will be forced to marry a member of the Taliban.
“I’m worried about my sisters, if they force my younger sisters to get married to Taliban or some other people,” he said.
He is also concerned that his youngest brother could be taken to become a Taliban child soldier.
“I don’t know what will happen to this young man,” he said.
Recently, he said, the Taliban gave a three-day deadline to his village to leave their area.
“If you do not leave, we are going to kill all of you,” he said was the clear message, translated by Karbalaei.
This leaves his family in limbo.
“They cannot live permanently in Kabul, and they cannot live permanently in the village, so they don’t know where to live,” he said.
He said he has experienced atrocities by the Taliban and other groups back home.
He was a young shepherd years ago when he was first displaced by the Taliban.
“I am from the rural area,” he said. “They came to our community, and they started torturing young kids,” he said.
Rahmani remembers rockets and bullets hitting cars as he was being escorted once by people with guns through the Ghorband Valley when he worked as a district election officer for the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan.
He said he was an employee of the Supreme Court of Afghanistan when the Taliban released prisoners who then killed some of the judges.
“We’ve got diversity in Afghanistan — different tribes, different ethnicities,” he said as Karbalaei translated. “It’s good to bring different people from different ethnicities and live in peace together.”
But Rahmani said there is a lot of discrimination against specific ethnicities in Afghanistan.
He is Hazara, one of the largest minority ethnic groups in Afghanistan that has long faced discrimination and persecution. The Hazara people, who speak the Dari language, make up an estimated 9-20% of the population in the country, according to sources; while the Pashtun people, who speak Pashto, are the largest ethnic group in the country, accounting for an estimated 42% of the population.
According to the “Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Midyear Update 2021” report by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan: “UNAMA recorded a resurgence of deliberate sectarian-motivated attacks against the Shi’a Muslim religious minority, most of whom also belong to the Hazara ethnic minority, nearly all claimed by ISIL-KP (Islamic State-Khorasan Province). These included a string of non-suicide IED (improvised explosive devices) attacks and shootings, including at least eight IEDs in May-June alone that targeted buses or similar vehicles carrying members of the Hazara community.”
In total, between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021, UNAMA documented 20 incidents targeting Shi’a/Hazara, resulting in 500 civilian casualties (143 killed and 357 injured, the report said.
Rahmani would like to see peace come to Afghanistan.
“We want everyone to live in camaraderie and peace, and like a brother, so we are going to have a good country,” he said, translated by Karbalaei.
A helping hand
World Relief Triad has been helping the Rahmani family resettle in Winston-Salem.
“We are a field office of World Relief, which is a global humanitarian organization that works with some of the world’s largest problems from poverty to natural disasters to displacement,” said Rob Cassell, executive director of World Relief Triad, which has offices in Winston-Salem and High Point.
“Displacement” is a big focus for the Triad field office.
“We work with the local churches in the community to serve refugees, survivors of human trafficking and other immigrants who are in vulnerable situations, trying to lead them to reestablish their lives here, leading to full integration within our community,” Cassell said.
Formed in 1989 in High Point, World Relief Triad opened its Winston-Salem location in 2015, although it previously had a presence in the city. The organization started its human trafficking program in 2004 and its immigration legal services clinic in 2017.
The organization has resettled more than 10,000 refugees in Winston-Salem and High Point since 1989. Populations the Triad office has worked with include Nepalese, Burmese, Congolese, Ethiopian, Syrian and Sudanese.
World Relief Triad has two refugee programs — a general refugee pipeline in which refugees come in through the U.S. Refugee Assistance Program, and an Afghan program aimed at responding to an immediate crisis situation for the Afghans recently evacuated from Afghanistan.
North Carolina’s current capacity for refugees is about 4,000, Cassell said.
Since July 1, the state has received 450 refugees and World Relief Triad has received 25 for the federal fiscal year that began October 2020 and ended September 2021.
In terms of refugees from Afghanistan, Cassell said the state’s capacity is 1,590.
“In our office, we are expecting 36 individuals to come to Winston-Salem,” he said.
The last family is expected to arrive sometime in February.
“The Afghans that are arriving, mostly are coming in with what is called a humanitarian parole status,” Cassell said.
This is a temporary status that is good for two years.
“There is no guarantee path to permanent residency for these Afghans right now,” Cassell said. “They have to apply through the asylum process at this point.”
World Relief is advocating for a permanent path to residency for these Afghans.
The organization’s services include connecting people with benefits, assisting with the enrollment of children in school, helping people enter the job force and orientating them to the American culture.
Cassell said that World Relief Triad’s work is extremely rewarding.
“We love working in our community, because Winston-Salem is a very welcoming community,” he said. “A lot of what we do is connect these new arrivals with wonderful volunteers who get to be that first circle of support, those first friends in a community.”
