Regina Taylor does it all as actress, playwright, director and more

Regina Taylor’s remarkably varied career as an actress has many highlights such as her TV role as Lily Harper in "I'll Fly Away.”

That role garnered her a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress, three NAACP Image Awards and two Emmy Award nominations.

She said that “I’ll Fly Away” is one of her favorite bodies of work, as well as the projects in which she worked with Sir Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, and most recently Viola Davis in “The First Lady.”

Acting is a big part of what she does, but Taylor has more than one career. She is also a director, playwright, educator and activist.

“I am a creative person dedicated to inspiring other people to dream and to use their voices for change,” she said.

NBTF celebrity reading

This week, Taylor will join many celebrities for the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem.

It has been quite some time since her last visit to the festival. She said she is happy that it is back to an in-person event.

“Love it,” Taylor said. “It’s a wonderful gathering. You see artists you haven’t seen for a while. It’s a destination. You get to see new works. You get to see old works. It’s a celebration of our culture.”

She likes meeting and reconnecting with fellow artists — actors, writers, directors — from throughout the country at the NBTF.

“It’s great to meet new people and see what’s going on,” she said.

At the festival, Taylor, 61, will participate in the Garland Thompson Sr. Reader’s Theatre of New Works.

She will give a celebrity reading called “Black Album Mixed Tape: Resistance 2022 Box Set Tracks 1-6” at 11 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Marriott.

“With the festival, what I’ve done is created a series of monologues and scenes addressing the issues of 2022,” Taylor said.

Taylor is the curator and director of the black album mixtape created in collaboration with her alma mater Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

“The Black Album is an initiative created by Taylor to invite creatives from all fields to think about how we got to this tumultuous present and what ways we can create a better future,” states Taylor’s bio.

She started this initiative over the pandemic with SMU, focusing on topics of 2020.

“I started talking to the administrators about how we continue to teach, how we continue to create and how we continue to share during what was 2020 — this time of isolation as it was,” Taylor said.

First, she created a play for African American students that they rehearsed online and livestreamed online.

“From there, I broadened it out for the students to create their own pieces that would be presented online,” she said. “It was for the arts department. It was also for the full campus to create their own pieces according to their disciplines. You had music. You had dance. You had theater. You also had journalism students.”

Then the project was broadened campuswide, outside SMU and then across the country.

“Different people represented across the board whether they were artists, et cetera, talking about what they were having to deal with, what they felt that they were losing, what was being gained, how did they see things looking in the following year,” Taylor said.

Those people included politicians, doctors, administrators in such presentations as interviews and online dinners.

Passions

A native of Dallas, Texas, Taylor found a passion for the arts and teaching at an early age.

She credits her mother, Leannell Taylor, a painter and poet who loved to teach, for indoctrinating her into the arts.

Her first memories of writing are being on the floor with her mother “with construction paper and crayons and creating children’s books that had the center being a little chocolate girl with braids,” she said.

“My mother started out as a teacher,” Taylor added. “She felt it was a valuable lesson for me and a great gift for me to be able to create from scratch from a dream to processing, navigating, figuring, to rolling up your sleeves, and the hard work of it to make your dreams concrete.”

L.G. Pinkston High School, in Dallas, Texas, recently named the arts wing of its new building after Regina Taylor.

"I was very moved by that honor, remembering walking to school every day to L.G. Pinkston,” she said. “Having dreams about the future, I don’t think I ever dreamt about that.”

Her work

Taylor is writing new plays for Audible and for The Old Vic.

In addition to the NBTF’s Garland Thompson Sr. reading series, “theblackalbum.mixtape” will also pair this year with The Highlander Center to present a reading of “A Seat at the Table” about Fannie Lou Hamer, written and directed by Taylor.

Taylor’s playwright credits include “Bread,” “Crowns,” "Oo-Bla-Dee," "Drowning Crow," “The Trinity River Plays” and “stop.reset.”

She received the Denzel Washington Endowed Chair Fordham University at Lincoln Center. She is an artistic associate of Goodman Theatre and its most produced associate.

She is featured in “Lovecraft Country,” Netflix’s “All Day and a Night,” “Red Line” and “The Wonder Years” reboot. She also had a role in “The Unit.”

Taylor said she loved being part of “Lovecraft Country."

“I was very honored to have played this character representing the Black Wall Street massacre,” she said.

She said the TV series “is one of the most subversive and delicious pieces to grace our screens.”

Recently, she wrapped up doing a character on the “Justified” reboot.

Taylor was the first African American lead in Masterpiece Theatre’s "Cora Unashamed,” starred as Anita Hill in HBO's “Strange Justice” and “A Good Day to Die” starring Sidney Poitier. She has co-starred in USA Networks’ “Dig” and guest starred in “Elementary” “The BlackList,” “Council of Dads, “The Good Fight” “Blue Bloods” and “The Jenkin’s Family Christmas.”

Her film credits include “Saturday Church,” "The Negotiator," "Courage Under Fire," "Clockers," and "Lean on Me."

Taylor was also the first Black woman to play Juliet in "Romeo and Juliet" on Broadway.

For now, she is ready to be back in Winston-Salem for the NBTF.

“I am so looking forward to being there this year and being inspired by all,” Taylor said. “So many wonderful projects are being presented.”