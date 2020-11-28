Region has good supply of Christmas trees, NC growers say.

Buying Christmas trees during this holiday season might provide some relief to people who are coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie Davis, the co-owner of the Appalachian Christmas Mountain Farm in Deep Gap, said Saturday that growers in Northwest North Carolina have produced an ample of supply of trees and can meet the demands of their customers.

"There are plenty of trees available, but not an excess amount of trees," Davis said. "That's good for the farmers and for the customers."

Christmas-tree lots are outdoors, providing fresh air and social distancing for their employees and customers.

"With COVID-19, we are trying to provide people an outlet to come to," Davis said. "We want people to have an enjoyable experience with their family. That's the true meaning of Christmas."

The Appalachian Christmas Mountain Farm has Fraser firs, and those trees cost $10 to $12 per foot, Davis said. For example, a 6-foot tree would cost about $60.

Saturday was a busy time in Watauga and Ashe counties. As people traveled to the area to buy trees, hundreds of cars could be seen traveling the roads in and around the various Christmas tree lots with trees strapped to the top.