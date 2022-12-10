Religion Calendar: Dec. 10

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver a sermon from Matthew entitled “Preparing for Joy.” Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Bright Christmas, Ardmore’s yearly collection of food for needy families, will take place Sunday morning. For suggestions on what items are needed, check the church website www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz with the Victory Praise Band. Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. The Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Nancy Bullard, Audrey, and the Victory & Praise Singers. Sunday evenings “Victory@pm” starts at 6 p.m. On Sunday the Victory Youth will perform the annual Christmas play and a candlelight service. On Wednesday, choir practice is at 6 p.m., the fellowship meal at 6:30 p.m. and the Just as I Am casual and family service with Pastor Duffield is at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. Nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers three Sunday services: 9 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional worship. All services are open to in-person worship. Both 11 a.m. services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person and live stream its worship services at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal welcomes all and leads the worship service. Masks are optional. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and the website burkheadumc.org.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and an in-person service at 11 a.m. The Sanctuary Choir will present “The Dawn,” a Christmas cantata. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop, will deliver the morning message on Trusting the Holy Spirit from the series titled Characteristics of the Holy Spirit. Front doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Sunday for screening, devotion and announcements prior to the 10 a.m. service. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about 6 p.m. virtual Sunday school are posted on the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion via Zoom and in-person after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHall-Church.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “What Is Wrong With Men, since they die at a younger age and have difficulties establishing trusting relationships.” The Forum will be at 9 a.m. Steve Warshaw of the Braver Angels will discuss the mission, history and program of Braver Angels (initially Better Angels), which is a national movement to bridge the partisan divide between conservatives and progressives at every level of leadership. The Forum will be in person and livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Christmas activities

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road will have a Nativity Festival in the sanctuary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The Women’s Fellowship will serve baked goods and hot chocolate to raise funds for their community causes. Trinity members will display their nativity sets.

Home Moravian Church will have its annual Candle Tea in the Single Brothers House in Old Salem, 600 S. Main St, Winston-Salem. The sights, sounds, smells, tastes and interesting narrative of Candle Tea provide a warm experience of Moravian Advent and Christmas traditions from early Salem to the present day. Advance reservations are scheduled and are limited to 25 guests per 15-minute admission slot. Walk-in guests will be accommodated as space is available. Admission is $8 per person and is paid in advance when you make your online reservation. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the door. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. today.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free drive-thru live nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. today. There will be special music, a prayer station will be offered where you can light luminaries for your loved ones and free hot dogs will be given away while cars wait in the line. Use the bottom West Clemmonsville Road entrance across from Circle K. Donations will be accepted to go toward our New Beginnings Dinner Church outreach ministry. (Dec. 10)

Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, will have its Christmas Spectacular, from 6 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday. There will be a festive trail decorated by the youth with Christmas lights and decorations. Golf cart rides are available for those who are unable to walk the trail. In addition to the trail, there will be a meet-and-greet with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff from Frozen; Santa Land where kids can write a letter to Santa and meet him; a live Nativity; a Christmas Shoppe with handmade goodies (baked goods and crafts); an outdoor Christmas movie; and s’mores station. This is a free event for the community, but donations are accepted to help support youth summer mission trips.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, Christmas schedule: Sunday: One service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18: Regular worship services at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Christmas Lovefeast and Candle Service in the sanctuary 7 p.m. Dec. 24: 4:30 and 8 p.m. Christmas Lovefeast and Candle Services in the sanctuary. Dec. 25: One service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, will celebrate a “White Christmas,” at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. Instead of white flowers for the altar, the congregation is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items wrapped in white to place before the altar. The food will be given to Crisis Control and Catholic Charities for their food pantries. The service will be led by the Rev. Julie O’Neal and will be live streamed on Facebook or website at burkheadumc.org. Masks are optional.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have a service for Blue Christmas: A Service of Remembrance and Hope at 4 p.m. Sunday. The service will include scripture, prayer and song. For more information, call 336-945-3801.

Union Hill Baptist Church, 8494 Lasater Road, Clemmons, will have a special holiday presentation called “Christmas Through Jewish Eyes” at 6 p.m. Sunday. It is sponsored by Chosen People Ministries. This program is designed to help you see Christmas in a whole new light. There will be a special time of free food and fun immediately following the program. For more information, call 336-766-8317 or visit www.uhnow.org.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a special Christmas service at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Pastor Paul W. Hart will deliver a message that is uplifting in the holiday season. Please adhere to all safety protocols and wear a mask.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Christmas Lovefeast and Candle Services at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be a band prelude 30 minutes before each service.

Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have a Candlelight Communion at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have four Christmas Eve Lovefeasts at 11 a.m., 2:30, 5, and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 24. Lovefeasts are services sharing the Christmas story, music, a message, and serving of Moravian coffee and buns. All services will be live streamed on HomeMoravian.org.

Music

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will present An Evening of Christmas Music presented by the chancel and handbell choirs and accompanied by members of the Winston-Salem Symphony at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Jill Gardner, an internationally acclaimed soprano, will be the featured soloist. Traditional and classical seasonal works will be performed. A nursery will be provided. A reception will follow.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have Martha Bassett and Friends performing an evening of Christmas songs at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free, but a donation of $15 is suggested. At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 there will be a Service of Lessons and Carols. This beloved service weaves together scripture and song. For more information, go to www.spcnc.org.

Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winton-Salem, the sanctuary choir will present, “Christmas is in the Heart,” a Christmas Cantata, at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

