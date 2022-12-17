Religion Calendar: Dec. 17

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver a sermon from Matthew entitled “Preparing for Love.” Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. For those who have lost loved ones during the year, we will hold a “Christmas Without Them” service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Ardmore Chapel (enter through the Rosewood Avenue doors). A Family Nativity Service will be at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary followed by a candlelight communion service at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. “Victory@pm” will be suspended until Jan. 8. The Just as I Am family service will be suspended until Jan. 4. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. Nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers three Sunday services: 9 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional worship. All services are open to in-person worship. Both 11 a.m. services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will live stream its 9:30 service on face-book.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate Advent at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service led by the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Everyone is welcome. Masks are optional. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and the website burkheadumc.org.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and an in-person service at 11 a.m. The Rev. David Pace’s sermon will focus on Advent. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop, will deliver the morning message on Supernatural Ministry Requires Supernatural Power and Anointing from the series titled Characteristics of the Holy Spirit. Front doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Sunday for screening, devotion and announcements prior to the 10 a.m. service. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about 6 p.m. virtual Sunday school are posted on the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion via Zoom and in-person after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “Gratitude, Revisited,” to examine the powerful force for good, ways to enhance personal, social peace and its practical applications for our lives. The Forum will be at 9 a.m. Eldridge Hanes will review his new mystery novel, “The Bus to Beulah,” which is a mystery novel about the kidnapping of “Maria,” who has uncovered evidence of a human trafficking ring, and the efforts of her family to locate and save her. The Forum will be in person and livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the winter solstice with an interactive vespers service at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. There will be song, silence, ritual, and an opportunity to make natural birdfeeders. Free cider and winter solstice soup will be available. For more information, email parkwayuccofwinstonsalem@gmailcom or go to www.parkwayunited.org.

Christmas activities

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a special Christmas service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Paul W. Hart will deliver a message that is uplifting in the holiday season. Please adhere to all safety protocols and wear a mask.

Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a multicultural festival celebrating Christmas during and following the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be music, snacks, displays and art activities for children. For more information, email parkwayuccofwinstonsalem@gmailcom or go to www.parkwayunited.org.

Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have a Candlelight Communion at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It is for anyone for whom this is an emotionally difficult season. Services are online on the YouTube channel and are linked to the website at www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate a Christmas Eve communion service at 2 p.m. Dec. 24. Everyone is invited. Masks are optional.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be a special Christmas service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in the sanctuary.

Lovefeasts

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Christmas Lovefeast and candle services at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be a band prelude 30 minutes before each service.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have four Christmas Eve Lovefeast and candlelight services at 11 a.m., 2:30, 5, and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 24. All services will be live streamed on HomeMoravian.org.

Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will hold Candlelight Lovefeast services at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary of the church. For more information call 336-723-3444.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have a Children’s Lovefeast at 4 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Eve Lovefeast and candlelight services will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, call 336-945-3801.

Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a Christmas Eve Lovefeast and candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be a band prelude.

Music

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have its Christmas cantata at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services are online on the YouTube channel and are linked to the website at www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is having its annual Christmas cantata during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have a Service of Lessons and Carols at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. This beloved service weaves together scripture and song. For more information, go to www.spcnc.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, will have its annual Christmas concert with New Salem at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winton-Salem, the sanctuary choir will present, “Christmas is in the Heart,” a Christmas cantata, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

