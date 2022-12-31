Religion calendar: Dec. 31

Services Faith and Family Baptist Church will be hosting its 28th annual New Year’s Eve service at 5 p.m. Saturday. Speakers include John Moxley, James Thomas, John Tucker, Mike Orman, David Maynard and others. The church is located a mile south of I-40 (exit 195) just off NC 109 (Thomasville Road) at 105 Nathan Ave. in Winston-Salem. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at (336)782-3747.

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate New Year’s Day with one worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver a sermon Ecclesiastes entitled “Do You Have the Time?” Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. There will not be an 8:15 service or Bible Study classes Sunday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. Morning worship will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. “Victory@pm” will be suspended until Jan. 8. The Just as I Am family service will be suspended until Jan. 4. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. Nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers three Sunday services: 9 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional worship. All services are open to in-person worship. Both 11 a.m. services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. David Teague will bring the message. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will live stream its 9:30 service on facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have only an in-person service, which will be live streamed on FaceBook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. David Pace will bring the message. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop, will deliver the morning message. In-person Sunday school returns at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Devotion for the 10 a.m. morning worship will begin at 9:45 a.m. Communion will be given at the Sunday service. Persons worshipping virtually should have their elements prepared. Front doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Sunday for screening, devotion and announcements prior to the 10 a.m. service. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about 6 p.m. virtual Sunday school are posted on the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion via Zoom and in-person after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The services are in-person and streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/ClemmonsPresbyterianChurch. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. Don Kautz will present “Inspiring hope in others and ourselves” to discuss strategies to inspire hope in individuals experiencing difficult life events. There will be no Forum Sunday. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Fundraisers

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem will host a Fundraiser Friday Night Supper on Jan. 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dine-in and takeout. Menu will consist of breakfast fare: tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits, and peach cobbler. Price is $9 per person, and proceeds will go toward the Church’s Insurance Fund. For information call (336) 406-8669 and leave a message

New Year activities

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at noon today. Communion will be given. At 10:30 p.m. today there will be a virtual Watch Night Service on its usual platforms: YouTube—https://www.youtube. com (First Waughtown); Facebook—https://www. facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website—https://www. firstwaughtown.org.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a Watch Night Service at 5 p.m. today. The service will include testimonies, prayer and praise, culminating in a message to uplift and bless everyone in preparation for the coming New Year. For more information, contact the church office 336-788-7023.

Salem Congregation 2023 Watchnight Service will be at 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. The Rev. Reed Lawson will conduct the service. A band prelude will begin at 10:30 p.m.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, worship and communion will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day. The service will be led by guest pastor, the Rev. Patricia Greene and retired Presbyterian pastor the Rev. Steve Moss. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the New Year with Durwood Howell as guest speaker at its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Everyone is welcome. Masks are optional. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and the website burkheadumc.org.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its first service of 2023 at it 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Pastor Paul W. Hart will deliver an uplifting message to jumpstart the New Year. All safety protocols are practiced and wearing a mask is required.