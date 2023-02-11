Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue a sermon series called The Walk: Six Essential Practices of the Christian Life, based on the book by Adam Hamilton. This week’s sermon is “The Walk: Share.” The service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. All Together will not meet Sunday afternoon. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 8:45 and children’s church starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be a New Beginnings dinner church for all ages from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month for all ages. Everyone is invited for a free meal, a message and music in the church fellowship hall.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, Sunday mornings begin with a fellowship breakfast. Fellowship breakfast is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages begins at 10 a.m. The Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Contemporary and traditional gospel music will be performed by Victory Praise Band and the Victory Choir. Victory@pm starts at 6 Sunday with Preacher Don Faulkner. Contemporary and traditional gospel music will be performed by Victory Praise Band and the Victory Choir. On Wednesday, choir practice is at 6 p.m., the fellowship meal at 6:30 and the Just as I Am service with Pastor Duffield is at 7. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. There will be two Sunday school classes, one beginning at 9:15 and the other at 9:30. If unable to attend, the worship service will be on Facebook or on the church’s website, burkheadumc.org under Pastor’s Messages. Masks are optional.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. A nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers three Sunday services: 9 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional worship. All services are open to in-person worship. Both 11 a.m. services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Chuck Fager will bring the message. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email mary.simmons51@icloud.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will live stream its 9:30 service on Facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will be live streamed on FaceBook and YouTube. Chaplain Tejado Hanchell from the Forsyth County Jail and Prison Ministry will bring the message. For more in-formation, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, front doors will open at 8 a.m. for in-person Sunday school at 8:15 Sunday. (Devotional Reading — John 15: 1-14; Background Scripture — 2 Timothy 3-14). Morning worship service begins at 9:45 with devotion and announcements, followed by the morning message. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will continue the series trusting the Holy Spirit with Judges 6 as reference scripture, focusing on verses 31-34. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required and are available in the church lobby. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible discussion via Zoom and in-person after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The services are in-person and live streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/ClemmonsPresbyterianChurch. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will discuss “Choosing the Wilderness.” While many dream of the Promised Land, but recoil from entering the wilderness, we will discuss what moving toward discomfort in your relationships, your work, and your congregation and what benefits such courage could bring. The Forum will be at 9 a.m. Michelle Mathis from the Olive Branch Ministry will discuss the two simple edicts of addiction treatment. Olive Branch Ministry is a crew of underfinanced, ultra-motivated addiction fighters. The Forum will be in person, and also live streamed at https://uufws.org/virtualforum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The topic at 11 a.m. will be Discovering the Beautiful Son of God, based on the Gospel of John. The topic at 5 p.m. will be Unusual Things in the Bible. There will be Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The topic will be Doing the 52, studying 52 chapters, 52 verses, in 52 weeks. On the last Sunday of each month there will be a Singspiration. The Joyful Sounds Trio will be the guests Feb. 26. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Special services

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Herbert Miller II. The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Nathan Scovens of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church as the guest speaker. Feb. 19 at the 10 a.m. worship service, the Rev. Bruce Hurst of Leach Springs Missionary Church will be the guest speaker. The celebration culminates at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 with Bishop Sir Walter Mack of Union Baptist Church as the guest speaker. For more information, call 336-788-7023.

Fundraiser

Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston Salem, will have a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in the fellowship hall. Donations will be accepted in memory of Scott Brent to support the Laurel Ridge Building Community Capital Campaign. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-2652.

Music

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have the first concert in its Shallowford Series at 3 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature violinists from the UNC School of the Arts. They will present An Afternoon of Violin Virtuosity and include works by Bach, Mozart, Sinding, St. Saens, Wieniawski and Prokofiev. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.spcnc.org. The art of Ruthie Anderson will be on view on the Shallowford Art Wall. All concerts are free to the public with an opportunity for donations in support of the UNCSA Outreach Programs. Light refreshments will follow.

Lent service

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a pancake supper and Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The meal is free and for all ages. RSVP by calling 336-788-4183 or email mtcarmelum@aol.com.