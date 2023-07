Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue a sermon series about Promises with a sermon titled “Progress, Not Perfection.” The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Summer church office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, closed on Fridays, through Aug. 11. The schedule of summer classes, seminars and camps is available online. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 8:45 and children’s church starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be a New Beginnings dinner church for all ages from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of June, July and August. Everyone is invited for a free meal, a message and music in the church fellowship hall.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Sunday morning starts at 9:30 with a light breakfast. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10. Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield, gospel music by the Victory Praise Band and Victory Choir begins at 11. Victory@pm starts at 6 Sunday with Preacher Don Faulkner, gospel music performed by the Victory Singers. Wednesday evening choir practice is at 6, the fellowship meal is at 6:30. For more information, please call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

New Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 2946 Ivy Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join Pastor Willie Davidson and the New Unity Church Family each Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for in-person worship service. Let us praise the Lord together. Masks are available.

Trinity Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor ordained in the Global Methodist Church. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a message for kids each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of light refreshments and coffee at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

First Baptist Church – East, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor A. Ray Campbell, the interim pastor, will deliver the message, How did Jesus Pray? The scripture is Luke 22:39-46. The service is available on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, go to fbcwinston.org.

Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, worships at 11 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series on Touchstones for Building Trustworthy Community will continue. For more information, go to www.parkwayunited.org, or call 336-723-1395.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. A nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers two Sunday services: 9 a.m. modern worship in the Alspaugh Worship Center, and 11 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary. Both services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God. We seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice. We seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others. We seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email mary.simmons51@icloud.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will live stream its 9:30 service on Face-book.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday with a summer Prayground on the playground during each service. The Rev. Bob Kerr and the Rev. Katy Medinas Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. On Sunday there will be a combined casual service at 11 a.m. with a cookout following. Services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Kingswood Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, welcomes all to their Sunday services. Sunday school for all ages begins at 10 a.m. The traditional worship service begins at 11 and is led by Rev. Mark Muckler. Weekly worship services, and other ministry related events, are also available online on the Kingswood Facebook page. For more information, call the church at 336-969-5437.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, invites you for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school classes begin at 9:15 and 9:30. The service is also available on the website and the Facebook page. For more information, go to www.burkheadumc.org or call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Union United Methodist Church, 8935 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have a Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 10:45. For those who cannot worship in person, the service is live streamed and archived on Facebook.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. At 11 a.m. Sunday there will be an in-person worship service. The Rev. David Pace will deliver the message. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will have a Homecoming Sunday service Sunday. It will begin with Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. followed by morning worship at 9:45. The Rev. Donald Jenkins, the senior pastor of Winston-Salem’s St. Paul United Methodist Church from 1993 to 2022, will deliver the message. The congregation will wear African attire for worship and a ceremonial passing of the torch honoring the five pastors who have served the church since 1900 when the first senior pastor was called. Dennis W. Bishop, the current pastor, is serving in his 40th year.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible discussion via Zoom and in-person will be held after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have in-person services each Sunday morning at 11. COVID protocols are practiced. Paul W. Hart is the pastor.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, invites everyone to worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Rodney Stilwell is the pastor, and the Rev. Timothy Shoaf is the minister of Music and Programs. Other events and ministries are listed online at www.pfafftownchristian.org. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. A morning worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, invites you to worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a handbell solo. The Rev. Leigh Wisner will bring the morning message. The service will be in-person and live streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/ClemmonsPresbyterianChurch. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, 851 Ziglar Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday services at 8:45, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. On Wednesday, a prayer and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. and Children in Action and Mission Friends are at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.stanleyvillebaptist.com.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and live stream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

Central Tabernacle Church, 715 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, invites you to worship Sunday. Refreshments will be served during hospitality time at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 10. Morning worship and Junior Church begin at 11. Pastor Sandra Bovender will bring the morning message from the book of Jonah entitled, “Responding to God’s Grace.” At 6 p.m. Wednesday the youth will have a movie and refreshments and the adults will have Bible study.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtualworshipservice. Ann Zimmerman, Geraldine Zurek and Joy Irwin will discuss what they learned at the General Assembly of the UUA. The Forum will be at 9 a.m. Amy Shuman will present Women of Action: Inspiring Civic and Community Engagement. The Forum will be in person, and also live streamed at https://uufws.org/virtualforum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, invites you to Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and morning worship led by Adam Woods at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The topic at 11 a.m. will be Discovering the Beautiful Son of God, based on the Gospel of John. The topic at 5 p.m. will be Unusual Things in the Bible. There will be Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The topic will be Doing the 52, studying 52 chapters, 52 verses, in 52 weeks. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to join them for services. They offer Facebook live for all services on the Facebook page of Gary Styers. For their schedule of services and more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Fundraiser

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem will host a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Dine-in and takeout are available. Menu will consist of breakfast fare: Tenderloin; bacon; eggs; grits; gravy; biscuits, and peach cobbler. The cost is $9 per person, and proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

A Port-A-Pit BBQ Chicken fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Yadkinville United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., Yadkinville. Proceeds will benefit Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative care center. Plates are $12 and include half a chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Pre-order online at mtnvalleyhospice.org/chicken or by visiting the SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. Pre-orders will be taken through Aug. 1. Delivery options and group orders are available for local businesses by contacting Kimberly Marzano at 336-789-2922 or kmarzano@mtnvalleyhospice.org.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, is accepting donations for its roof replacement project. For more information, call Pastor Loyd Taylor at 336-462-4844.

Special events

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will culminate its four-month-long observance of its 157-year history with a weekend celebration Saturday and Sunday. Saturday activities begin at 2 p.m. at the church and includes an exhibit, Walking through History, featuring photographs, art, documents and other memorabilia. There will also be a cookout, health information and screenings coordinated by Oak Street Health. It is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs and pop-up tents.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Saturday, the fourth, “Cruise-in for Christ” car show will be held, beginning at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. There will be hot dogs, individually wrapped snacks, chips, sodas, and lots of desserts for a donation. Bottled water and popcorn are free. Gospel music will be performed by soloist Billy Myers, and the Victory Singers. For more information, please call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.

Forsyth Park Baptist Church, 1600 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will host an Orchestra Concert by the orchestral group “3:16 Philharmonic” at 6 p.m., Saturday. The concert is free, and the public is invited to attend. “3:16 Philharmonic” is composed of musicians from a number of local churches and features orchestral arrangements of familiar sacred music under the direction of Randy Johnson. For more information call 336-765-3543.

Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem will have a first harvest ritual, Lammas, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. People of all ages of all spiritual leanings are welcome to join this time of music, connecting with our local ecology, poetry, a short wander on the land, snacks, and reflecting on our own journeys. The ritual will mark the halfway point between the summer solstice and the fall equinox. This is a program of the Forest Edge Cearcall community, part of the network of Wild Churches. For more information, go to Facebook@ForestEdgeCearcall.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will have a Homecoming Sunday service Sunday. It will begin with Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. followed by morning worship at 9:45. The Rev. Donald Jenkins, the senior pastor of Winston-Salem’s St. Paul United Methodist Church from 1993 to 2022, will deliver the message. The congregation will wear African attire for worship and a ceremonial passing of the torch honoring the five pastors who have served the church since 1900 when the first senior pastor was called.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Community Youth Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Royal Curtain Drama Guild will lead the service. There will be free hot dogs and drinks. There will also be a bouncy castle, photo booths and other activities.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Healing Hearts Prayer Conference from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. This event is being led by worship leaders The Rev. Mark and Betty Barrow from Aldersgate Renewal Ministries. The event is free, and all ages are welcome. A love offering to support Aldersgate will be received. Email mtcarmelum@aol.com, call 336-788-4183, or go to the church’s Eventbrite or Facebook page to RSVP that you or your church group is coming and advise of childcare needs.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have Parables of Christ at 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Pastor Loyd Taylor at 336-462-4844.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions will begin Aug. 5 and end on Oct. 28. The interactive sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501, Miller Street, Winston Salem, will have “The Virtuosi,” a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Pianist Owen Dodds and Cellist Gustavo Antoniacomi will present a program of cello and piano music. Dodd will also have the world premiere of “There Are No Tunes Left,” a piece that he composed.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, in August, the Third Thursday program will be line dancing at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Wear comfortable shoes, bring a bag lunch and join in. For more information, go to www.burkheadumc.org or call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.

Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 149 Wheeler St., Winston-Salem, will have their annual “Back to School” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19. There will be free school supplies, clothes given away, a fire truck, games and more. School supplies will be given out on a first come first serve basis. Students must be present to receive school supplies. For more information, call 336-724-3106.