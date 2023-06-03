Services Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will honor its graduates and celebrate Trinity Sunday with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Dane Martin, minister to students, will preach a sermon titled “What to do Now.” The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. The schedule of summer classes, seminars and camps is available online. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 8:45 and children’s church starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be a New Beginnings dinner church for all ages from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of June, July and August. Everyone is invited for a free meal, a message and music in the church fellowship hall.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Sunday morning starts at 9:30 with a light breakfast. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10. Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11. Victory@pm starts at 6 with Preacher Don Faulkner. Wednesday evening choir practice is at 6, the fellowship meal is at 6:30. The “Just As I Am” casual and family service with Pastor Mike Duffield is at 7. For more information, please call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

New Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 2946 Ivy Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join Pastor Willie Davidson and the New Unity Church Family each Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for in-person worship service. Let us praise the Lord together. Masks are available.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a message for kids each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

First Baptist Church – East, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. A. Ray Campbell, the interim pastor, will deliver the message, “A Lion in a Pit on a Snowy Day.” The scripture is I Chronicles 11:22-25. The service is available on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, go to fbcwinston.org.

Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, worships at 11 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series on Touchstones for Building Trustworthy Community will continue. For more information, go to www.parkwayunited.org, or call 336-723-1395.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. A nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers two Sunday services: 9 a.m. modern worship in the Alspaugh Worship Center, and 11 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary. Both services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Kim Williams will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God. We seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice. We seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others. We seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email mary.simmons51@icloud.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will live stream its 9:30 service on Facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and live stream via YouTube at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmo-reumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, invites you for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday a.m. Sunday school classes begin at 9:15 and 9:30. The service is also available on the website and the Facebook page. For more information, go to www.burkheadumc.org or call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Union United Methodist Church, 8935 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have a Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school following at 10:45 a.m. For those who cannot be with us in person, the service is streamed live on the Union United Methodist Church Facebook page. A smaller traditional worship experience is offered.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. The Rev. David Pace will deliver the message. An in-person worship service and live streaming at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, front doors open at 8 a.m. Sunday for in-person worship, Sunday school will be at 8:15. This week’s lesson is God Reigns (Devotional Reading — Colossians 3:8-17; Background Scripture — Isaiah 52:1-12). The worship service begins at 9:45 with devotion and announcements followed by the message. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will deliver the message, continuing The Love Series. He will lead worshippers in Holy Communion. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required and are available in the church lobby. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible discussion via Zoom and in-person will be held after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have in-person services each Sunday morning at 11. COVID protocols are practiced. Paul W. Hart is the pastor.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, invites everyone to worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Rodney Stilwell is the pastor, and the Rev. Timothy Shoaf is the minister of Music and Programs. Other events and ministries are listed online at www.pfafftownchristian.org. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. A morning worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, invites you to worship at 10 a.m. in-person and streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/ClemmonsPresbyterianChurch. Guest preacher Tom King will bring the morning message and the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated Sunday. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHall-Church.org and the church’s social media pages.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtualworshipservice. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “The Case for Growth, Part 2” focusing on the local fellowship being an important alternative to what is happening in society. The Forum will be at 9 a.m. Angelika Pittet will present, “Is it Normal Aging or Dementia.” The Forum will be in person, and also live streamed at https://uufws.org/virtualforum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The topic at 11 a.m. will be Discovering the Beautiful Son of God, based on the Gospel of John. The topic at 5 p.m. will be Unusual Things in the Bible. There will be Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The topic will be Doing the 52, studying 52 chapters, 52 verses, in 52 weeks. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

FundraiserBethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will have an all you can eat Ultimate Breakfast from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and children under 5 are free. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-8016.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, is accepting donations for its roof replacement project. For more information, call Pastor Loyd Taylor at 336-462-4844.

Special eventsLewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will move back into its newly renovated sanctuary on Sunday. There will be one combined worship service at 10:30 a.m. The congregation invites the public to this special service.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Music on the Hill at 6 p.m. Sunday featuring Richard Harding, and June 11 featuring the Cornerstone Quartet. Free. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The next Third Thursday Health and Wellness will be at 11:30 a.m. June 15. Bring a bag lunch and join us for game day.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have a free community fish fry and cookout at 5 p.m. June 10. A church member caught the fish and will be cooking them in his special sauce. Hot dogs will also be available. By Grace, a bluegrass gospel will be the special music guests. The goal is to reach out to the community and meet the neighbors. The church will be open for a tour. At 5 p.m. June 18, Mercy’s Well, a Southern gospel group, will perform. For more information, call Pastor Loyd Taylor at 336-462-4844.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have its MAD (Music Arts Drama) Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26-30. It is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Before and after camp care is also available. A Friday night performance and autograph party will conclude the camp at 7 p.m. June 30. Children with special needs are welcome. For more information go to www.mtcarmelumc.org.

