Religion Calendar: June 4

Ardmore Baptist Church 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate Pentecost Sunday with worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon entitled “Coloring Outside the Lines.” Ardmore will also recognize high school graduates during the service. Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Wednesday evening activities will resume in the fall. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center

4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz with the Victory Praise Band. Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. The Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Greg Koontz, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Praise Singers. Victory@pm with Don Faulkner, music performed by Ken Dudley and the Victory and Praise Singers will be at 6 p.m. Sunday. On Wednesday, choir practice is at 6 p.m., the fellowship meal is at 6:30 p.m. and the Just as I Am service is at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church

639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Lewisville United Methodist Church

6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended for all indoor activities and will be required for anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Churc 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services are live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church

3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a 9 a.m. Sunday contemporary worship service; an 11 a.m. contemporary worship service, and an 11 a.m. traditional worship service. All services are open to in-person worship. The 11 a.m. services are also available by online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and on the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. People who are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Events and gatherings involving children and youth require the wearing of masks and follow CDC guidelines for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting

Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Amy Rio will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church

4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Lewisville Baptist Church

125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Burkhead United Methodist Church

5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Masks are optional. The service will be on Facebook and the website burkheadumc.org.

Olivet Moravian Church

2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for Sunday school and the worship service. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Ardmore United Methodist Church

630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be livestreamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church

3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church

1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will offer a Jazz Worship Service in observance of Pentecost at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jeff Sockwell will lead the service, which includes communion, hymns, gospel songs, and spirituals for congregation and choir. Vocalist Diana Tuffin will join the Muddy River Dixieland Jazz Band with Dave Reid and Joel Newman, clarinet, Larry Carman, drums, Wiley Porter, banjo and Steve Griggs, tuba. Masking is optional for this service. For more information, go to www.spcnc.org.

Clemmons First Baptist Church

3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and an in-person service at 11 a.m. A guest minister will present the sermon. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church

838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, the Rev. Dennis W. Bishop will deliver the sermon and lead the congregation in Holy Communion Sunday. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Sunday for screening prior to the 10 a.m. in-person worship service. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are still required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about evening virtual Sunday school are available via the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. For those who cannot attend in person, Sunday services will be available on the following platforms: YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services are posted on a one week delay.

Home Moravian Church

529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion and Scripture Encore Sunday School via Zoom after service using the adult programing link on the church’s website. For more information, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian Education at mnorris@homenoravian.org.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church

3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have an in-person service at 10 a.m. Sunday. A children’s message will be offered and small children will then be invited to a special “Children’s Church” experience.

Kingswood United Methodist Church

6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church

280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, un-less otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church

1200 Lewisville Clemmons oad, Lewisville, offers in-person and online service via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional and social distancing is encouraged. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present, “Leadership, Maturity, and the Health of Congregations.” At the Forum at 9 a.m., Charlie Wilson, who served for eight years as chairman of the board of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, will present the mission of the organization and how you can help. The Forum will be in person, but also livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

Vessels of Honor Church Ministry

3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.

St Philips Moravian Church

911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is now worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in this historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Wake Forest Baptist Church

Davis Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is also available at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist/. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.

Faith and Family Baptist Church

105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, the church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in the parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church

1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church

7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Union Cross Baptist Church 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have in-person Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Morning worship will be at 11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church

1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate Youth Day at 11 a.m. Sunday worship service on June 12. Brother Christopher Hart, the eldest grandson of Pastor and Lady Hart, will be the guest speaker. All safety guidelines including wearing a mask will be followed.

Pfafftown Christian Church

3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church

357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church,

2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children and youth worship are available. Worship services are also available via online streaming at disciplesofchrist.com. For more information, go to www.disciplesofchrist.com or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church

Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Jehovah Shammah Ministries

403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.

Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living

Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.

First Christian Church

2320 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, will have a yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church

4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have an Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Hubert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys will provide gospel bluegrass music. A grilled meal will be served. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

New Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church

6408 Friendship Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, has a Free Little Library for the community to enjoy. There are books for all ages, babies, children, youth and adults. Come by and get a book to enjoy and leave one for someone else to enjoy. The library is sponsored by the Women of Faith at New Mt. Vernon. Always open. It is located in the church parking area.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church

4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have its New Beginnings Dinner Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is for all ages. There will be a free meal, a message, and music in the fellowship hall.

St. Paul United Methodist Church

Will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.

