Services Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Lent with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Ardmore’s Youth will lead both services to celebrate Youth Week 2023. Several youth will speak on “Pursuing Happiness.” The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. All Together Ardmore activities will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 8:45 and children’s church starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be a New Beginnings dinner church for all ages from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month for all ages. Everyone is invited for a free meal, a message and music in the church fellowship hall.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, Sunday mornings begin with a fellowship breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages begins at 10 a.m. The Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Con-temporary and traditional gospel music will be performed by Victory Praise Band and the Victory Choir. Sunday evenings “Victory@pm” starts at 6:00 with Preacher Don Faulkner. On Wednesday, choir practice will be at 6 p.m., the fellowship meal at 6:30 and the Just as I Am service with Pastor Duffield is at 7. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, and the Rev. Julie O’Neal invite neighbors and friends to celebrate worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. Online is available on the church’s Facebook page at burkheadumc.org.

First Baptist Church, 700 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. A. Ray Campbell will continue his sermon series Seven Last Words from the Cross, with a sermon titled Fifth Word: Rightful Desire. The scripture will be John 19: 19-29.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. A nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers two Sunday services: 9 a.m. modern worship in the Alspaugh Worship Center, and 11 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary. Both services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. David Teague will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God. We seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice. We seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others. We seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email mary.simmons51@icloud.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will live stream its 9:30 service on Face-book.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Face-book account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and an in-person worship service and live streaming at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. David Pace will bring the message. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, front doors will open at 8 a.m. for in-person Sunday school at 8:15 Sunday. This week’s lesson is Jesus talks with a Samaritan (Devotional Reading — Isaiah 44:1-8; Background Scripture — John 4:1-42). The worship service begins at 9:45 am with devotion and announcements. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will continue the sermon on the Great Commandment (Matthew 22:34-37). Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required and are available in the church lobby. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible discussion via Zoom and in-person will be held after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will be having in-person services each Sunday morning at 11. Everyone is invited. COVID protocols are practiced. Paul W. Hart is the pastor.

New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will begin a new Sunday worship schedule effective Sunday. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m.; and there will be one worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will observe the fourth Sunday in Lent with a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The services are in-person and live streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/ClemmonsPresbyterianChurch. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A Jazz Worship Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The program will include hymns, gospel songs and spirituals. Musicians for the service will be Diana Tuffin, vocalist; Matt Kendrick, string bass; Karen Kendrick, piano; Larry Carman, drums; and Dave Reid, clarinet and saxophone. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present, Let’s Talk about the Future. get out the crystal ball and peer into the future and all the good things that are about to happen and our part in creating that future. The Forum will be at 9 a.m. Kevin Keller will discuss The Surprising Philosophy of Entrepreneurship. The Forum will be in person, and also live streamed at https://uufws.org/virtualforum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The topic at 11 a.m. will be Discovering the Beautiful Son of God, based on the Gospel of John. The topic at 5 p.m. will be Unusual Things in the Bible. There will be Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The topic will be Doing the 52, studying 52 chapters, 52 verses, in 52 weeks. Singspiration will be at 5 p.m. March 26. Evangelist Dwight Haynes and his family will be the special guests. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, schedule of services: Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Fundraiser

Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, the United Methodist Men will have a soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a variety of soups and desserts. It will be eat-in for a donation. Carry out is also available for $7 per quart and $4 per pint.

Community Fellowship Moravian Church, 181 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Welcome, will have a chicken pie dinner fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. March 25. The cost is $12 and dine-in or take-out is available. The dinner includes chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, Moravian slaw, dessert and beverage.

Mount Carmel United Methodist, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the Men’s Club will hold a eat-in or take-out pork barbeque from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1. Adult plates are $10 and include slaw, beans, and a bun. Child’s plates are $5. BBQ will be sold for $10 a pound. Proceeds will benefit Mount Carmel UM Men’s mission projects. For more information, call 336-788-4183.

Special events

Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, Winston-Salem, will have labyrinth walks at 5 p.m. Sunday, and March 26, and April 2. There will also be Stations of the Cross self-directed walks daily through Easter Sunday, April 9. For more information, call 336-765-7731.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have the UNC School of the Arts Flute Ensemble at its final Shallowford Series Concert of the season. It will be at 3 p.m. March 26. The concert is free, and it will be followed by light refreshments. Donations to support UNCSA Outreach programs will be accepted. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.spcnc.org.

Bible Fellowship Baptist, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have a Spring Clean-Up Day the evening of March 31 and the morning of April 1 to get ready for the Easter celebration. For more information or to contact the church, go to www.bfbcnow.org, Facebook, or Twitter.

Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will welcome its new pastor, the Rev. Adam B. Woods, on Palm Sunday, April 2. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the worship service is at 11 a.m.

New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will hold a spring revival with guest pastor, Bob Pitman of Muscle Shoals, Alabama from April 2 through April 5. For service times, call the church office at 336-788-3112.

Easter services

New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 9. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112.