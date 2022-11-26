Religion Calendar: Nov. 26

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the First Sunday of Advent with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver a sermon from Matthew entitled “Preparing for Hope.” Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz with the Victory Praise Band. Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. The Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Nancy Bullard, Audrey, and the Victory & Praise Singers. On Wednesday, choir practice is at 6 p.m., the fellowship meal at 6:30 p.m. and the Just as I Am casual and family service with Pastor Duffield is at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, Winston-Salem, an inclusive fellowship, is offering a conversation circle discussion on Biblical Justice and Discipleship on biweekly Tuesdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 13. For more information, contact the Rev. Nathan Parrish at phbcpastor@bellsouth.net or 336-391-4031. You may also contact the Rev. Michele Shadden at mchljhn1@triad.rr.com or 336-692-7588.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there will be special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. Nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers three Sunday services: 9 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional worship. All services are open to in-person worship. Both 11 a.m. services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person and live stream its worship services at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Face-book account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal welcomes all and leads the worship service. Masks are optional. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and the website burkheadumc.org.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and an in-person service at 11 a.m. The Rev. David Pace’s sermon will focus on Advent. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop, will deliver the morning message. Front doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Sunday for screening, devotion and announcements prior to the 10 a.m. service. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about 6 p.m. virtual Sunday school are posted on the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. People who prefer to worship virtually can find the service on YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion via Zoom and in-person after the service using the adult programing link on the church’s website.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHall-Church.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock’s will continue Finding Water in the Wisdom Desert. No forum Sunday. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, the church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in the parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served, and childcare is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.

Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.

Christmas activities

Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St. will hold its Annual Christmas Candle Tea Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Tours will start every 15 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. Traditional Moravian crafts such as candle making, cookie making, tin ware, and Moravian star making will be demonstrated. Visitors will learn about the many symbols seen throughout the city every day and especially during the holiday season. One of the largest Moravian stars in the Southeast hangs in the church sanctuary where the tours begin. Free. For information, call 336-723-3444.

Home Moravian Church will have its annual Candle Tea in the Single Brothers House in Old Salem, 600 S. Main St, Winston-Salem. The sights, sounds, smells, tastes and interesting narrative of Candle Tea provide a warm experience of Moravian Advent and Christmas traditions from early Salem to the present day. Advance reservations are scheduled and are limited to 25 guests per 15-minute admission slot. Walk-in guests will be accommodated as space is available. Admission is $8 per person and is paid in advance when you make your online reservation. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the door. Thursday and Friday hours are 1 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, and 9. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10.

Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a live, drive-thru nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. As you drive thru you will see live scenes depicting the Christmas story and hear the band playing Christmas carols. Come and enjoy our gift to the community from the comfort of your vehicle.

Music

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 950 File St., Winston-Salem, the Twin City Choristers will have a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. The performance will include sacred, secular and holiday music that reflects the group’s resilience and faith over the years. The Twin City Choristers is an all-men’s choir directed by Rochelle Joyner and accompanied by Freddye Dixon. Donations will be accepted. Masks are required at this venue.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have Martha Bassett and Friends performing an evening of Christmas songs at 7 p.m. Dec. 15. Admission is free, but a donation of $15 is suggested. For more information, go to www.spcnc.org.

Activities

New Vernon United Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, has a Free Little Library for the community to enjoy. There are books for all ages. Come by, get a book to enjoy and leave one for someone else to enjoy. The library is sponsored by the Women of Faith at New Vernon and is always open. It is located in the church parking area.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will host a Fundraiser Friday Night Supper on from 4:30 to 6:30 Dec. 2. Dine-in and takeout available. Menu will consist of breakfast fare. Meals are $9 per person. Proceeds will go to the church’s insurance fund. For information call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.”

Information for this calendar must be received in writing by 2 p.m. the Wednesday before the Saturday of publication. Email items, include date, time, address where the event will take place, and contact phone number, to news@wsjournal.com. Put Religion Calendar in the subject line.