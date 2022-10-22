Religion Calendar: Oct. 22

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Andy Hale, the associate coordinator of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina, will deliver a sermon entitled “The On and Off Switch of Our Theological Convictions.” Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. New fall classes, small groups, and activities for all age groups are underway. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz with the Victory Praise Band. Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. The Victory worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Nancy Bullard, Audrey, and the Victory & Praise Singers. Victory@pm starts at 5 p.m. Sunday for Pastor Duffield’s birthday cake and ice cream. Brother Don Faulkner will deliver the message and gospel music will be performed by the Victory & Praise Singers. On Wednesday, choir practice is at 6 p.m., the fellowship meal at 6:30 p.m. and the Just as I Am casual and family service with Pastor Duffield is at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are optional in the building for services with some exceptions. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, Winston-Salem, an inclusive fellowship, is offering a conversation circle discussion on Biblical Justice and Discipleship on biweekly Tuesdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 13. It began Sept. 13. For more information, contact the Rev. Nathan Parrish at phbcpastor@bellsouth.net or 336-391-4031. You may also contact the Rev. Michele Shadden at mchljhn1@triad.rr.com or 336-692-7588.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, invites you to worship with us at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning. The Rev. Doug Miller is the lead pastor. During worship there is special music, busy bags for children plus a kids’ message each Sunday. There are two Sunday school classes for adults. One is at 9 a.m. and the other is at 11 a.m. You are invited to the Connection Café which consists of a continental breakfast at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-0150.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Service at 11 is in-person and live streamed. Nursery is provided. Children’s church is offered during the worship service. For more information, go to www.unitymoravianchurch.org or call 336-945-3801.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers three Sunday services: 9 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional worship. All services are open to in-person worship. Both 11 a.m. services are available online at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. Persons not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised or uncomfortable without a mask, are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For more information, visit www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. David Teague will bring the message. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in-person and live stream its worship services at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, has a traditional service at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Neill Shaw and the Rev. Katy Medinas-Lockley welcome all and lead the worship service. Both services are streamed on Youtube. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call the office at 336-723-3695.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal welcomes all and leads the worship service. Masks are optional. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and the website burkheadumc.org.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Salem Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) meets in the parsonage of Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 271 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The unprogrammed meeting for worship starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, email clerk@salemcreekfriends.org.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and an in-person service at 11 a.m. The Rev. David Pace will continue his Sermon on the Mount series. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, Dennis W. Bishop, the senior pastor, will continue the message, The Mighty Moves of God. The base scripture is Acts 2. Front doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Sunday for screening, devotion and announcements prior to the 10 a.m. service. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are still required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about evening virtual Sunday school are available via the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. For those who cannot attend in person, Sunday services will be available on the following platforms: YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services posted online are a one-week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and live stream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion and Scripture Encore Sunday School via Zoom after service using the adult programing link on the church’s website. For more information, contact the Rev. Gus Chrysson, the director of Christian education, at gusc@homemoravian.org.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, in-person and online. The Rev. Leigh Wisner, the parish associate, will preach. The Octoberfest of Faith program will be held Wednesday with dinner from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. followed by studies, choirs, and programs for all ages. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-969-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers a service in-person and livestream via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “What Changes, What Doesn’t.” The Forum will be at 9 a.m. The Rev. Ed Brock will discuss Societal Regression: Causes and Solutions. It will be in person, and also livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, is worshipping regularly in the brick church in Old Salem at 11 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome for traditional Moravian worship in the historically African American church.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is also available at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist/. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, the church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in the parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s worship and youth worship are available. A noon-day prayer service will be held at noon Wednesday. Worship services are also available by online streaming at www.wearefcc.church. For more information, go to www.wearefcc.church or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served, and childcare is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.

Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.

Special services

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, will have a First Responders Appreciation service at the 11 a.m. Oct. 30. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough will be the special guest. For more information, visit www.wearefcc.church or call 336-722-2714.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston Salem, will celebrate Missionary and Family and Friends Day at the 11 a.m. worship hour Oct. 30. On Nov. 13 at the 11 a.m. worship service Pastor Paul Hart and Lady Hart will celebrate 17 years here at Pilgrim Rest. All COVID protocols will be followed, and masks are required.

Fall festivals

St. Paul Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem, will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be food, fun, music and vendors.

Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will hold a community fall festival from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot. Events include trunk or treat, games for children, music, Irish dancing and a contest for the best carved pumpkin. Pumpkins should be carved at home. Decorative holiday items will be sold at reasonable prices. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided free and soft drinks will be sold. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 336-723-3444.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, will have a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat, from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.wearefcc.church or call 336-722-2714.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. It is sponsored by the Children’s Ministry Team. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or email mtcarmelumc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, is having a trunk or treat and free chicken stew from 5 to 7 Oct. 29. For those attending the trunk or treat, the chicken stew is a walk thru with dining in the picnic shelter. If not attending the trunk or treat, the chicken stew is drive thru only. For more information, call 336-924-2975.

New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have Trunk-Or-Treat in the church parking lot from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112.

Fundraisers

Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, 8104 Red Bank Road, Germanton, is having its annual fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to l p.m. today. Crafts, antiques, Christmas gifts, chicken pies, furniture, glassware, baked goods and more will be available. For more information, go to www.redbankmbc.com

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will hold a Port-a-Pit Chicken Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. It will be drive-thru only. The cost is $9 for ½ chicken only, or $25 for three ½ chickens only. The cost of a meal ticket is $12 for a meal including ½ chicken, beans, slaw, bread, and dessert. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time or at the door.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the Men’s Club will hold a drive-thru fall pork barbecue from 11 a.m. until it’s sold-out Nov. 5. Adult plates are $10, and children’s plates are $5. Plates include slaw, beans, and bun. Also, barbecue will be sold $10 a pound. Proceeds go to benefit Mount Carmel UM Men’s Mission projects. For more information call 336-788-4183.

Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have its call barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. It is all you can eat pork and chicken with all the trimmings and homemade desserts. The cost is $14 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under eat for free. Eat-in or take-out is available. For more information, call 336-788-2652.

Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, the Women’s Fellowship will have a chicken pie supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Plates include chicken pie, green beans, baked apples, slaw, dessert, and a roll. Whole chicken pies will be for sale. Take-out only.

Activities

Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free Surviving the Holidays seminar at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13. It will help participants deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, provide tips for surviving social events and finding hope for the future. Registration is required and can be made by emailing office@glennview.org or calling 336-788-2569. Registration deadline is noon Nov. 7. A free survival guide is included. Arrive 30 minutes to complete registration, review resources and have refreshments. For more information, go to www.griefshare.org/holidays.

New Vernon United Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, has a Free Little Library for the community to enjoy. There are books for all ages. Come by, get a book to enjoy and leave one for someone else to enjoy. The library is sponsored by the Women of Faith at New Vernon and is always open. It is located in the church parking area.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.