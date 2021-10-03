Religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandates can be slippery slope for employers, workers

"Absent falling into one of those two categories, however, unvaccinated covered employees will have no choice but to obtain full vaccination or, if they are private sector employees, undergo weekly testing if they wish to keep their current job."

Health-care systems' response

Novant Health Inc. has been at the forefront of the local employee vaccination requirement since it announced Sept. 27 that 175 employees had been fired for failing to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Novant said that 99% of its more than 35,000 employees are in compliance. The system has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.

The employees who were fired worked across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities. It has declined to provide a breakdown by market.

The Novant action at the time of the firings proved noteworthy enough to gain national media attention and a top trending item on Twitter.

Novant said some employees were approved for a religious exemption from the vaccination mandate. It said in a statement that "as a matter of internal policy, we are not releasing numbers related to medical and religious exemptions."