Reluctant winter finally 'came with a vengeance'

It seems that nature can’t quite make up its mind this winter.
After experiencing its third warmest December on record and a New Year’s Day all-time high temperature of 77, the Triad in January already has been hit with two winter storms and is in the midst of what is expected to be at least a weeklong period of bitter cold.
And more freezing precipitation may be on the way.
“Winter came in with a vengeance,” Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, said Monday.
Eventually.
This winter’s balmy beginning may have kept our coats in the closet and coaxed some early-spring plants into re-emerging or blooming ahead of schedule, but with the approximately 4 inches of snow and accompanying layer of ice that blanketed the Triad over the holiday weekend — and temperatures expected to plunge into the teens Monday night and remain well below normal at least through Sunday — nature is fooling no one now.
The average high temperature for January in the Triad is 49.3 degrees and the typical low is about 30. Through Sunday, average highs will be more than 10 degrees colder than normal in the area and the average low of 21.5 will be 8.5 degrees below normal, according to weather service forecasts.
On Tuesday, while highs in the low 40s will help in efforts to clear roads, sidewalks and parking lots, a cold breeze will make if feel as cold as 14 degrees, the weather service said Monday.
Another system expected to move into the Triad Wednesday “could set the stage for another wintry event,” Swiggert said Monday.
As much as a half inch of rain is possible Wednesday night before potentially turning to freezing rain early Thursday, he added, while also cautioning that it’s too early to be sure whether any precipitation will be of the frozen variety.
The weather service is calling for clear skies Tuesday night in the Triad, with lows around 17 and continuing wind gusts of up to 18 mph.
For Wednesday, there is an 80% chance of rain and expected highs in the mid-40s before temperatures will likely drop into the low-to-mid-30s overnight. The precipitation is expected to move out of the area Thursday, with dry conditions through the weekend.
And cold.
Forecast highs and lows for the Triad are 42 and 19 Thursday, 29 and 16 Friday, and 35 and 18 Saturday, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30s Sunday.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204