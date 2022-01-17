Reluctant winter finally 'came with a vengeance'

It seems that nature can’t quite make up its mind this winter.

After experiencing its third warmest December on record and a New Year’s Day all-time high temperature of 77, the Triad in January already has been hit with two winter storms and is in the midst of what is expected to be at least a weeklong period of bitter cold.

And more freezing precipitation may be on the way.

“Winter came in with a vengeance,” Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, said Monday.

Eventually.

This winter’s balmy beginning may have kept our coats in the closet and coaxed some early-spring plants into re-emerging or blooming ahead of schedule, but with the approximately 4 inches of snow and accompanying layer of ice that blanketed the Triad over the holiday weekend — and temperatures expected to plunge into the teens Monday night and remain well below normal at least through Sunday — nature is fooling no one now.