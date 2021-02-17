Remember to protect your pets in cold weather, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning pet owners to take precautions amid Thursday's expected cold temperatures and freezing rain in the area.

Pet owners should wipe off their dog's legs and stomach when it comes indoors out of the sleet, snow or ice, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Dogs can ingest salt, antifreeze or other chemicals while licking their paws, and their paw pads may bleed from exposure to snow or ice.

Pet owners should consider getting their short-haired breeds a coat or sweater with a high collar or turtleneck that covers dogs from the base of their tails on the top to the belly underneath, the sheriff's office said.

Adult dogs tolerate the cold much better than puppies, the sheriff office said. Pet owners may need to keep their puppies indoors if they appears to be sensitive to the weather.

Pet owners should increase the food, particularly protein, that they feed their dogs, the sheriff's office said, especially if dogs spend time outdoors.

Coolant, such as antifreeze, is a lethal poison for dogs and cats, the sheriff's office said. Pet owners should clean up spills from their vehicles and consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.