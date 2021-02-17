Remember to protect your pets in cold weather, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning pet owners to take precautions amid Thursday's expected cold temperatures and freezing rain in the area.
Pet owners should wipe off their dog's legs and stomach when it comes indoors out of the sleet, snow or ice, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Dogs can ingest salt, antifreeze or other chemicals while licking their paws, and their paw pads may bleed from exposure to snow or ice.
Pet owners should consider getting their short-haired breeds a coat or sweater with a high collar or turtleneck that covers dogs from the base of their tails on the top to the belly underneath, the sheriff's office said.
Adult dogs tolerate the cold much better than puppies, the sheriff office said. Pet owners may need to keep their puppies indoors if they appears to be sensitive to the weather.
Pet owners should increase the food, particularly protein, that they feed their dogs, the sheriff's office said, especially if dogs spend time outdoors.
Coolant, such as antifreeze, is a lethal poison for dogs and cats, the sheriff's office said. Pet owners should clean up spills from their vehicles and consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.
Pet owners should never shave their dogs to their skin in the winter, the sheriff's office said. When they bathe their dogs, they should completely dry them before taking the dogs out for a walk.
Pets need a warm place to sleep away from all drafts and off the floor, such as in a dog or cat bed, with a blanket or pillow in them, the sheriff's office said..
In the winter, outdoor cats sometimes sleep under the hoods of cars, the sheriff's office said. Before starting the engine, drivers should bang on the car hood to give these cats the chance to escape.
More dogs are lost during the winter than during any other season, so pet owners should ensure that dogs wear ID tags, the sheriff's office said. Pet owners shouldn't let their dogs off the leash on snow or ice as dogs can lose their scent and get lost.
The organization, UnChain Winston, has a limited number of dog houses and straw bedding for county residents who need these items for their outdoor pets, the sheriff's office said. For more information, call the Forsyth Humane Society at 336-955-1750.
336-727-7299