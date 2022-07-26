 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remembering Skip Prosser on the 15th anniversary of his death. Late coach left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

WATCH: Through the Years: The Late Coach Skip Prosser of Wake Forest University

Editor's note: July 26 is the 15th anniversary of the death of Coach Skip Prosser, the popular men's basketball coach at Wake Forest University. Here's a 2013 story about Prosser, written by the reporter who knew him best, Dan Collins.

For most coaches, there's a direct correlation between games won and hearts won. Skip Prosser was not like most coaches. Wake Forest and Xavier agreed before the 2009-10 season to play a 10-game, home-and-away series known as the Skip Prosser Classic, not necessarily because of what Prosser achieved on the court as head coach of both schools.

His 251-128 record with the Deacons and Musketeers — while impressive on the face of it — was undercut somewhat by a frustrating inability to convert regular-season promise into postseason success.

So it wasn't as much what Prosser did, but who he was that won over hearts everywhere he went, from his first days as high-school coach in West Virginia until his stunning and tragically untimely death from a heart attack on July 26, 2007.

"He was much bigger than just a coach," Athletics Director Ron Wellman of Wake Forest said. "People viewed him as a friend. People viewed him as someone that they wanted to know, if they didn't know him.

"He was just an all-around great guy."

prosser

Skip Prosser, who died in 2007, coached Wake Forest during the birth of Tie Dye Nation.

Prosser is best remembered by the public at large for his humor, passion and charisma. Intellectually curious, well-read and quick of mind, he re­galed post-game media conferences with quips, wry observations, historical references and sardonic insights that had everyone in the room laughing about the latest Skip-ism over dinner that night.

He didn't just walk through a door. He burst through, bouncing on the balls of his feet, his mind racing a million miles a minute over everything he was there to do and how he was going to get it done. His favorite moments were spent in gyms doing what he knew he was meant to do - which was to teach his players not only the game of basketball, but also so many of the essential lessons that would help them get along in life.

However badly his team had been beaten in the last game or however much he felt needed to be done to prevent the next date with disaster, he was always in his element in the gym.

"It beats the mall," he said time and time again.

Perhaps his favorite quote was from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "Our chief want in life is someone who will make us do what we can."

But what those who knew him best most readily recall was how inclusive Skip Prosser's world was. He loved people, which was the core reason so many people loved him.

"He just enjoyed people," Wellman said. "There wasn't an individual that he didn't enjoy. He could be talking with anyone, and he thoroughly enjoyed that moment with that individual. He totally concentrated on the individual with whom he was interacting. And he walked away not feeling like he had blessed them with his presence, but he felt blessed by their presence.

"And that is a quality that, whenever I think of Skip, that's what I think of." Chris Mack — the head coach at Xavier who played for the Musketeers when Prosser was an assistant to Pete Gillen, and later coached at Wake Forest on Prosser's staff — said that Prosser always understood that a person's worth can never measured by his station in life or the balance of his bank account.

"He didn't walk past you in the hallways," Mack recalled. "He would always stop and have a conversation. He knew people's names. And those relationships were really important to Coach.

Smith continues to follow the path charted by Prosser

Ty Walker, a Wake Forest freshman in 2008, shows a tattoo in remembrance of Skip Prosser.

"Everybody that he ever touched always had something positive to say about their experience with Coach, or their dealing with Coach. It didn't matter if you were a superior, or a guy who swept the floors.

"He was genuine. He talked to people. And he was witty. He was just an all-around really good person."

Prosser's death rocked all who knew him and many who didn't. To the surprise of no one, the biggest, most prominent names in the coaching profession found their way to Winston-Salem in those shell-shocked mid-summer days of 2007 to pay homage to a man who was far more than just a coach.

One of the biggest honors was bestowed when the Atlantic Coast Conference instituted the Skip Prosser Award, to be presented annually to the conference's top student-athlete in men's basketball. Cliff Hammonds of Clemson won the first in 2008, and was followed by Jack McClinton of Miami in 2009, Jerome Meyinsse of Virginia in 2010, Tyler Zeller of North Carolina in 2011 and 2012 and Mason Plumlee of Duke in 2013.

Most college coaches don't have awards named in their honor. Most coaches were not like Skip Prosser.

"One of his greatest quotes was 'Never delay gratitude.''' Wellman noted. "And he practiced that as well as anyone could.

"He was just very appreciative of everyone and everybody."

Some Skip-isms

A selection of quotes from the late Skip Prosser

* “Are you a three-to-six guy? Or are you a six-to-three guy?” — On the correlation between commitment and success

* “As a coach, you want to be someplace where they care.” — On his reasons for accepting the head coaching position at Wake Forest

* “Even when I could play, I couldn’t play.” — On his highly forgettable college career at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

* “It’s not about me. It’s about the kids.” — On his coaching successes

* “It took us two months to convince him that gravy is not a beverage.” — On the amount of weight lost by center Eric Williams

* “My mom told me I couldn’t win every game. My dad said that it doesn’t say that in the rule book.” — On the competitiveness taught by his father, George

* “I’m hoping it’s a statistical anomaly that will never be repeated.” — On Antwan Scott playing 34 minutes without pulling down a rebound

* “When that ball goes up, it’s addressed: ‘To whom it may concern.’” — On the importance of effort and desire in rebounding

* “That’s usually not a real democratic decision.” — Upon hearing that star Darius Songaila would rather play forward than center

* “It can’t be like, ‘Let’s go up to Winston-Salem and play Wake and make sure we get some good ribs on the way back.’ Teams have to dread to play you in your gym.” — On the importance of a home-court advantage

* “The POY should always be the best player on the best team — unless he’s a jerk.” — Prosser’s rule of thumb for picking a conference player of the year

* “Basketball is kind of like Halloween. Just because you’re wearing a uniform doesn’t mean you’re going to get any candy.” — On the need to earn playing time

